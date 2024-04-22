Prince William recently returned to royal duties after taking nearly a month of to spend time with his family, and he had sweet comments about Kate Middleton.

Prince William has officially gone back to royal duties after taking some time away in March and April to be with his family. Back on March 22, Kate Middleton announced that she was undergoing chemotherapy after having abdominal surgery that led to a cancer discovery. William and Kate whisked their kids away from the drama and spent time with them on their winter break.

Now, William is back in the spotlight, and it’s no surprise that everyone is talking to him about his wife. And he recently had the sweetest comment.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | David Rowland/Pool/Getty Images

Prince William said ‘I will’ take care of wife Kate Middleton

In mid-April, William made an appearance alongside food charity Surplus to Supper, where he helped cook and deliver meals to those in need. The prince also spoke with plenty of commoners, from royal fans to those within the charity he was helping, and it’s no surprise that many of them were concerned about Kate.

According to Express, the prince received get-well-soon cards from one royal fan for both King Charles and Kate, to which William replied, “Thank you; you are very kind.” But afterward, one person at the event revealed another sweet comment from the prince. “I said take care of her, and he said, ‘I will.’”

William’s return to royal duties comes after a month-long break, but he might be in and out of the royal spotlight depending on how his wife is doing. Reports have suggested that Kate’s treatment is going well, but the palace always remains quiet about situations like this.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton continue to put their children first

At the start of the year, Kate underwent abdominal surgery and disappeared from the spotlight for quite a while. Her absence led to major conspiracy theories about where she was and what had happened, and it ultimately forced her to create a video explaining what she had gone through in the last two months. Kate credited her lack of communication to the idea that she and William were trying to explain the situation to their children in the best way possible.

William and Kate have always put their parenting duties first, which also explains why William was so quick to take time off between March and April of this year. The family has remained largely out of the spotlight, and they did not attend Easter church services alongside the rest of the family.

It’s unclear when or if Kate will return to royal duties; it seems entirely dependent on how her treatment goes. As of now, Kate has not revealed her cancer type or stage, and she has not mentioned how long she’ll be undergoing treatment. There have been rumors that she might attend some summer events if she’s feeling up to it, but for now, the public and press are giving her the privacy she sought.