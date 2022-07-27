How Princess Anne Just Put Prince William and Kate Middleton to Shame

Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter, Princess Anne, spent her life in the royal spotlight and earned a reputation over the years for her work ethic. Now, in her 70s, the Princess Royal isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Here’s how Anne just put Prince William and Kate Middleton to shame.

Princess Anne always had a reputation for being one of the hardest-working royals

When it comes to the hardest working member of the royal family, Princess Anne tops that list year after year. In fact, the only time she didn’t take the title was in 2019 when Prince Charles completed 15 more engagements than his sister.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express: “The royal family carry out over 3,000 engagements annually and are attached to over 3,000 institutions. This represents a very significant link with the charitable sector. The queen has links with more than 500 institutions and Prince Charles with more than 400. He and Princess Anne, who has connections with more than 300, invariably carry out the most engagements and both are extremely hard working.”

The number of Anne’s recent engagements compared to Prince William and Kate’s

Although Anne doesn’t garner as many headlines for her engagements, the sheer number of functions she attends throughout the year puts younger royals like Prince Willam and Kate Middleton to shame.

The royal family’s public diaries for July 2022 showed a lack of balance in the workload distribution for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge compared to Princess Anne. Between July 18 and 22, William’s aunt completed nine official engagements and filled her calendar with 10 more scheduled between July 25 and 29. In comparison, the prince and his wife haven’t had a public engagement since July 10 when they watched the men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

However, Fitzwilliams noted that “Prince William and Kate’s popularity and commitment to causes close to their hearts is particularly impactful even if they don’t carry out as many engagements as their older peers.”

The expert added: “The Cambridges have fewer patronages but their links with them give enormous boosts to mental health, the environment, the fight against the illegal wildlife trade, homelessness and, for Catherine, the early years of childhood. The interest in the Cambridges is such that the benefits are often both national and international.”

Royals who have the least amount of engagements

As for the royals who attend the least amount of engagements that’s the queen’s youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

“The Wessexes also have fewer numerically, but their work is indispensable,” Fitzwilliams said.

In recent years, Edward and Sophie have been adding more engagements to their plate here and there after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties and moved to California.

