Princess Beatrice Has a Full-Time Job But No One Is Sure What She Does

Princess Beatrice is the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. At the time of her birth, she was fifth in the line of succession to the British throne. Today she’s 10th.

Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, are not considered “working royals” like their cousin Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. Therefore, they work full-time doing jobs not associated with the crown. Eugenie has been the director of the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth for several years. However, what Beatrice actually does for a living is a little unclear.

Princess Beatrice’s father tried to push for her to be made a ‘working royal’

As a member of the royal family, Beatrice is involved in charity work and the patron of several organizations. But being a non-working royal means that she does not perform official engagements on the queen’s behalf. Because of that fact, Beatrice doesn’t receive any money from the Sovereign Grant which, as the royal family’s website states, is “the funding provided to support the official duties of the queen and maintain the occupied royal palaces.”

The princess’s father, however, believes both his daughters should be entitled to some of the money and for years had tried to push for them to be made working royals. Queen Elizabeth though has denied Prince Andrew’s repeated requests for that.

Beatrice’s job description isn’t very descriptive

Princess Beatrice attended Goldsmiths University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history. After she joined the workforce, she was criticized at times for not holding a job but always going on extravagant vacations. There was a period when she didn’t work at all and another time when she had four different jobs over five years. When she quit her job as a junior producer at Sony in 2015, she went on 11 luxury vacations within six months.

In 2016, Beatrice began working for the American software company Afiniti. Her position had been described as a “business matchmaker.” According to the company’s website, the queen’s granddaughter “is responsible for the management of the strategic Afiniti partnerships as well as company growth through unique initiatives and client development.” Because she’s based in the U.K., some have speculated that she’s a consultant.

However, when Afiniti declined to explain her position further, the Daily Beast reported that she was more of a brand ambassador just lending her name to the company. At the time Prince Andrew’s office commented on the matter simply saying that Beatrice was “continuing to work in business.”

Her LinkedIn profile lists her position as “vice president, partnerships & strategy.”

What is the princess’s net worth?

Despite what position she may or may not hold at Afiniti, Beatrice has a net worth totaling more than $1 million. That’s thanks to a royal trust fund set up by her great-grandmom, the Queen Mother, and another set up by Queen Elizabeth II when the princess’s parents divorced.

In addition, Prince Andrew has stated that he “supports both of his daughters financially from his private income.”

