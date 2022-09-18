Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Release a Statement About Queen Elizabeth II Death

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie released a statement after the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. They expressed their sorrow and shared how much she meant to them and the British royal family. Here’s what the sisters shared about the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom’s history.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are still processing the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie began their statement by saying they haven’t been able to put their sorrow into words. Although they knew the time would come one day, they are still in disbelief upon hearing about the death of their “grannie.”

“We, like many, thought you’d be here forever,” said Beatrice and Eugenie in their statement. “And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie thanked Queen Elizabeth

Beatrice and Eugenie took time to thank Queen Elizabeth for her guidance and strong example. They also thanked her for spending time with them and offering “comfort” and “joy.”

“For now, dear grannie, all we want to say is thank you,” they continue. “Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world. The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are.”

Prince Louis’ sweet comment was echoed in Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s statement

Beatrice and Eugenie also said they are happy that Queen Elizabeth has been reunited with her late husband, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh died last year, on April 9, 2021.

“We’re so happy you’re back with grandpa,” said Beatrice and Eugenie. This comment is similar to what Prince Louis told Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales told mourners that after Prince Louis heard his great grandmother died, he told her, “Mummy don’t worry, because she’s now with Great Grandpa,” according to ITV. Kate says she was moved by her son’s statement. “It was so moving,” she says. “But it just shows you, how special she was to everybody–all generations.”

Beatrice and Eugenie ended their statement with a farewell. They expressed how honored they felt to be her granddaughters.

“Goodbye dear grannie, it has been the honor of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we’re so very proud of you,” said the princesses. “We know that dear Uncle Charles, the king, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service.”

