Princess Beatrice Shares ‘a Special Affection’ With Much Younger Royal Family Member, Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert looked at Princess Beatrice’s gestures and expressions when she’s around one of the younger royal family members. Beatrice has a close relationship with her sister Eugenie but also has a warmth and sweetness when it comes to the time she spends with Princess Charlotte.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have a close bond, according to body language expert

Body language expert Judi James analyzed Princess Beatrice’s relationships with royal family members, telling Express that Beatrice and her younger sister Eugenie have a tight bond.

They also have children who are growing up around each other: Beatrice’s Sienna and Eugenie’s August, plus a new baby who will join the royal family soon.

“Beatrice and Eugenie had a very traditional royal upbringing in terms of friendship,” James explained.

“Like the late queen and her sister Margaret, the two girls have always been almost welded together in a sibling double act, appearing to enjoy the love and warmth together than shared experiences and unique status have created when it comes to loyalty and trust.”

The body language expert said the two were often seen together. “Up until their marriages it was hard to find poses where the sisters were not side-by-side, but there are two other potential royal friendships that seem to be important in Beatrice’s life,” James explained.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Charlotte ‘have a special affection’ for one another, expert says

The body language expert looked at another sweet friendship for Beatrice: her young second cousin Princess Charlotte.

James noted there’s a “young royal who seems to have a special affection for Beatrice and visa versa.”

She looked at a moment the two shared during Eugenie’s wedding. “The pose where little Princess Charlotte gazed up at her ‘auntie Beatrice’ at Eugenie’s wedding showed Beatrice could well be Charlotte’s favorite royal friend.”

James noted that Charlotte showed concern for Beatrice at Philip’s memorial service. “There was an even more touching moment between the two at Philip’s memorial service,” she said. “Beatrice was overcome by emotion during the service, weeping loudly and even hiding her entire face behind her hymn sheet at one point.”

James noted, “It was little Charlotte who looked back from the front row with an expression of concern, prompting Beatrice to offer a small smile and nod of thanks to reassure Charlotte she was OK.”

Body language expert looks at Beatrice and Autumn Kelly’s friendship

Beatrice is also close with Peter Phillips’ ex-wife Autumn Kelly, the body language expert said.

“A happy and relaxed-looking Canadian, Autumn was always a very popular member of the royal family and her divorce seems to have done little to change that,” James explained.

The expert continued, “Her body language with Beatrice suggests a rather fun, joyful friendship, with Beatrice looking excited to be in Autumn’s company and even a little in awe of her confidence.”

James pointed out one moment captured between the two. “We can see Beatrice making Autumn literally bend backwards from the knees in open-mouthed laughter and Beatrice standing gazing in awe at Autumn with her hands clasped together at chest level, watching her speak,” she said.

James added, “Theirs is also a very tactile relationship, with mutual arm-clasping that seems to last well beyond their greeting ritual when they catch up at the races.”

