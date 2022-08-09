Princess Beatrice Used to Date a Convict But Prince William Feuded With Another One of Her Exes

Today Princess Beatrice is married to Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi and the pair welcomed their first child together in 2021. But before she found her happily ever after, Beatrice dated a convicted felon as well as someone who her cousin, Prince William, was reportedly feuding with after he introduced them.

Here’s more on that and how the princess‘s ex tried to make peace with the future king.

Prince William and Princess Beatrice attend Easter Day Service | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Beatrice was in a relationship with a convicted felon

One of Beatrice’s relationships made headlines in 2006 for the wrong reasons. The Belfast Telegraph reported that the princess, who was just 17 at the time, was romantically involved with a 24-year-old man convicted in the beating death of another man.

Her then-partner was an American named Paolo Liuzzo. He was arrested for manslaughter after beating a 19-year-old Holy Cross College student in Massachusetts to death. The manslaughter charge was later dropped and Liuzzo did community service instead of serious prison time.

After several news outlets picked up the story, Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson released a statement that read: “As any parent will know, the most important element in a relationship with your child is trust. We all have our own journeys and have to learn our way, but Beatrice is a sensible girl … with many friends including Paolo. We must trust her judgment.”

The Duke and Duchess of York even invited Liuzzo along on a family skiing trip, which violated his probation and landed him back in court. He and the princess called it quits soon after.

Beatrice dated someone Prince William reportedly had a problem with

Princess Beatrice and Dave Clark pose for photo together at Freddie For A Day event to celebrate the late Freddie Mercury | Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

After Liuzzo, the royal dated another American named Dave Clark. He knew Prince William from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland where he also attended college. And William is the one who introduced Beatrice and Clark at a birthday party for Pierce Brosnan’s son, Sean Brosnan.

They began dating and stayed together for several years. But the friendly relations between the prince and Clark became sour. And when it came time for William and Kate’s wedding in 2011, Clark was left off the guestlist; leaving Beatrice without her plus one.

The reason for that is because the Duke of Cambridge thought Clark was “indiscreet.”

A source told the Daily Mail: “William has the Spencer paranoia gene. Dave is a gregarious, chatty American and William is so private it hurts. He would accuse his dog of being indiscreet if it barked at someone else too often.”

Clark tried to ‘smooth things over with William’ the next time they saw each other

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Dave Clark after the party hosted by Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall before their wedding | Martin Fraser/FilmMagic

Following the Cambridge’s nuptials, Clark attempted to “smooth things over” with William a few weeks later when they attended Zara and Mike Tindall’s wedding.

“[Clark] was very friendly to [William] to show he didn’t mind [not getting an invite to the royal wedding],” an insider told Express. Although he tried to be polite, as journalist Catherine Ostler said the “snub could not be erased.”

In 2016, Clark and Beatrice split after the princess reportedly wanted to discuss marriage but Clark wasn’t willing to take things to the next level.

He went on to marry American advertising executive Lynn Anderson in 2018, and Beatrice wed Edo in 2020.

