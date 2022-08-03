Princess Charlotte Had a 6-Word Question During Her First Royal Engagement Without Her Brothers

All eyes were on Princess Charlotte during Day 5 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games as it marked her first royal engagement with her mom and dad sans her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis.

The little princess looked adorable in a nautical-striped dress alongside her mom, Kate Middleton, who wore an all-white crisp ensemble, and her dad, Prince William, who sported a navy jacket with a blue shirt and tan trousers. Many royal fans commented on how well Charlotte handled herself and on the six-word question she had during a visit to the Team England Futures program.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Charlotte watched swimming and hockey but said her favorite sport is gymnastics

Princess Charlotte has been seen in public a lot recently. She appeared with her entire family during a number of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee events. She also visited Cardiff Castle in Wales with her parents and Prince George. But on Aug. 2, the princess attended her first solo engagement with William and Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought their daughter along as they took in a few events on the fifth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Tim Lawler, chief executive of SportsAid which Kate is the patron, said that Charlotte enjoyed watching hockey and swimming but made it clear that her favorite sport is gymnastics.

“She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she’s interested in the gymnastics,” Lawler said via Birmingham Live. “While they’re trying lots of different sports at home, I understand, when I asked her about sports she answered very easily and said ‘It’s gymnastics that I like.'”

Princess Charlotte pulls on her pigtails while watching a match during Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Charlotte’s 6-word question when she was asked to update the Team England medal board

Lawler described Charlotte as a “charming” young girl who asked an appropriate question to make sure she was doing things right.

“I did notice the duke and the duchess, as we were trying to … They were trying to include Charlotte in the conversations — we were very mindful of that and it was really very evident the duke and duchess were doing that,” he explained. “I suppose, include her and reassure her. She was charming, very willing to put the medals on the medal board, and she asked the right question.”

Lawler revealed that when Charlotte was asked to update the Team England medal board to add a bronze medal, won in the men’s team table tennis event, and a silver, won in the lawn bowls men’s pairs, she asked ‘Where exactly should I put this?'”

Lawler added: “It was by date and she checked.”

The princess also participated in a food challenge

Nutritionist Jenny Tschiesche talked about a food challenge the Cambridges participated in and how well the young royal did.

According to Tschiesche, “They did really well and so did Charlotte. [The princess] picked up the picture of the chicken and put it in the protein section and she did the same with the beans.”

