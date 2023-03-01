Princess Charlotte’s Adorable Nickname Reflects Her ‘Feisty’ Personality Says Royal Expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter, Princess Charlotte, has received quite an original nickname. A royal expert claims the adorable moniker reflects her “feisty” personality. Subsequently, if her strong character trait endures, it will help the third in line to the British throne navigate a busy future as a senior member of the British royal family.

Princess Charlotte | Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte has a busy future within the monarchy

Beginning as early as age 12, Charlotte will likely be given more and more responsibility as the daughter of the future king and queen of the United Kingdom. At that age, her father, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry, took on more public duties.

While the Palace hasn’t confirmed details regarding Charlotte’s future as a senior royal, it would appear that she would, like her parents, have a schedule that includes many official engagements. Because Princess Charlotte is in the direct line of ascension, she will likely be a senior royal her entire life.

The potential for all of these upcoming duties could prove to be overwhelming. However, a royal expert claims Charlotte’s “feisty” personality will help her adapt, as reflected by her adorable nickname. What is the nickname that suits Princess Charlotte so well?

Princess Charlotte’s nickname suits her personality

Per Express, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that Charlotte earned an adorable nickname at Willcocks Nursery School. Because of her “feisty” personality, she is called Warrior Princess.

Katie revealed, “Apparently, she earned that nickname because, obviously, she is a princess, but she’s quite a tomboy. She loves climbing trees, and she’s very much an adventurer. [Charlotte] was quite known for her feisty personality.”

These character traits were fully displayed during a royal appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Aug. 2022. Charlotte stole the show by making funny faces at the paparazzi and her parents at the event.

One mother later, 7-year-old Charlotte remained stoic and acted maturely at her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. When the queen’s coffin was about to be transferred to the state hearse during the procession, Charlotte was seen reminding her older brother, Prince George, to bow.

But do other royal family members call Princess Charlotte “warrior princess?” Here’s what Prince William and Kate Middleton call their only daughter.

Is Princess Charlotte’s nickname used by her parents, Prince William, and Kate Middleton?

Some very special guests are in attendance today.



A warm welcome to Birmingham, @KensingtonRoyal!#B2022 pic.twitter.com/MQSNB47B37 — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 2, 2022

Express reports that Kate Middleton and Prince William refer to Princess Charlotte differently. Reportedly, they do not use her schoolyard nickname.

Prince William is said to call Charlotte “Mignonette.” This word means ‘small and delicate’ in French. However, in contrast, her mother, Kate, refers to Charlotte as “Lottie,” an abbreviation of her formal name.