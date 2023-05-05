Princess Charlotte Could Inherit Over $2.2 Million in Jewelry From Kate Middleton — Including Pieces That Belonged to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth

The royal family’s jewelry collection is legendary, filled with valuable and sentimental pieces that have been passed down through the generations. Among these treasures is Kate Middleton’s stunning collection, which includes items that once belonged to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II.

As a mother, Kate will pass down many of these precious heirlooms to her daughter, Princess Charlotte. From precious earrings to luxurious tiaras, here’s a closer look at all the jewelry Charlotte could inherit from her Kate.

Princess Charlotte | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte could inherit over $2.2 million in jewelry

The royal family has a renowned collection of exquisite and valuable jewelry, with many pieces holding immense sentimental value. Kate’s jewelry collection is no exception, and she may pass down a good portion of her items to Charlotte.

In total, it’s possible that Charlotte could get jewels valued at over $2.2 million. Some of the items in the esteemed collection belonged to Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, making them even more priceless.

Many of Kate’s prized jewelry pieces were also gifts from her husband, Prince William. He gifted her with beautiful green amethyst and green tourmaline earrings after Charlotte’s birth.

Additionally, Kate’s Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch has a special significance, as it is similar to timepieces worn by both Diana and William himself. These treasured items represent the love and thoughtfulness that went into selecting them, and each piece tells a unique story.

These pieces in Kate Middleton’s jewelry collection once belonged to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth

Kate’s jewelry collection includes pieces with a storied past, once belonging to Diana and Queen Elizabeth II. Among these treasured items are the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, which Kate wore to both Her Majesty and Prince Philip’s respective funerals.

The elegant and timeless design of these earrings perfectly complements Kate’s classic style, while also honoring the legacy of two beloved members of the royal family.

One of the most exquisite pieces Charlotte may inherit is the Queen Mary Lover’s Knot Tiara. According to the jewelry experts at Maxwell Stone, the tiara is valued at a staggering $1.3 million, making it one of the most valuable pieces Charlotte may inherit.

The tiara is a stunning piece of artistry, rich in history and symbolism. Once worn by Queen Mary, it has become a beloved symbol of the royal family’s enduring legacy.

Princess Charlotte celebrates her eighth birthday

While it is interesting to see what Kate may pass down to Charlotte, it will probably be a long time before she gets her inheritance. Charlotte recently turned eight years old, and the royals took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a heartwarming new photograph of their beloved daughter to mark her eighth birthday. The charming photo shows Charlotte sitting in a white chair, donning a beautiful white floral dress, and beaming with a smile.

The image offers a glimpse into the life of the young princess and showcases her natural grace and beauty. After releasing the image, the palace confirmed that Kate took the photo in Windsor.

“Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow,” the couple wrote alongside the image.

William and Kate welcomed Charlotte at London’s St. Mary’s Hospital in 2025. She is currently third in line to the throne, behind William and her older sibling, Prince George.