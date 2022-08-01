Princess Charlotte Dressed Just Like Her Mom Kate Middleton in Rare Video

We know Princess Charlotte isn’t picking clothes to wear out of Kate Middleton‘s closet just yet but the young royal is already copying one of her mom’s stylish looks.

In a rare video appearance with her father, Prince William, the little princess is sporting an outfit very similar to one the Duchess of Cambridge wore to a public event weeks earlier.

Princess Charlotte holding her mom Kate Middleton’s hand as they arrive at Prince Philip’s memorial service | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Charlotte and Prince William shared a video message for Lioness soccer team

On July 31, Charlotte appeared alongside her dad in a special video message to wish England’s soccer team, the Lionesses, good luck in the Women’s Euro 2022 final against Germany.

Hello! noted that William, who has been President of the Football Association in England since 2006, recently told some of the Lionesses team members that his daughter is a “budding” soccer star.

“Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal. She said ‘Please tell them that,'” he shared. “She’s a budding star for the future.”

The princess isn’t seen too often in videos on her parents’ social media accounts so it was a treat for fans when she appeared with the prince to wish the Lionesses luck in their big match.

Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you! pic.twitter.com/ATsLg6QHIF — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 31, 2022

“We both want to wish the lionesses the best of luck tonight, you’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we’re rooting for you all the way!’ Willam said. Charlotte then added: “Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!”

Charlotte had on an outfit similar to one Kate Middleton wore weeks earlier

In the video clip, Charlotte is wearing a navy polka dot outfit which is similar to the dress her mom wore in July for the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

Kate is a big fan of polka dots in fact she wore the pattern twice to Wimbledon. Before her navy Alessandra Rich number, she rocked an electric blue from the same designer earlier in the week. The duchess was also spotted in polka dots a number of other times throughout the year including at the Royal Ascot and for Prince Philip’s memorial service.

Now we know Charlotte is a fan of the style too.

Kate Middleton smiling as she attends the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final | Karwai Tang/WireImages

The Lionesses team went on to win the big game

As for England’s national women’s football team, the ladies gave Prince William and Charlotte a lot to cheer about as they went on to defeat Germany in the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 final.

The Duke of Cambridge, who attended the match, congratulated each of the team members after the game. He then took to Twitter and posted about how proud he and the rest of the country are of them.

“Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations!” William wrote and signed with his signature “W.”

