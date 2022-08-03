Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton Reached a Relationship ‘Turning Point’ at the Commonwealth Games — Body Language Expert

TL;DR:

Princess Charlotte attended the Commonwealth Games with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Aug. 2.

A body language expert says Kate Middleton may soon become “redundant” based on Princess Charlotte’s facial expressions and body language.

They may be entering a “turning point” in their relationship from “nurturing role” to “friendship.”

Princess Charlotte’s getting a lot of attention from Prince William and Kate Middleton as of late. But, according to an expert, Charlotte’s Commonwealth Games body language suggested she’s entering a new phase. Not just with her mother but her father too.

Princess Charlotte made a surprise appearance at the Aug. 2 Commonwealth Games

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Aug. 2 with an unexpected guest in tow. Their daughter, Charlotte, joined them for the royal outing.

The trio watched swimming heats at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England. Charlotte stole the show with her animated facial expressions, not unlike Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour.

Additionally, she asked a question when updating Team England’s medal board and took part in a food challenge.

Charlotte’s Commonwealth Games appearance came two days after she filmed a short video with William. Prior to that, she attended Platinum Jubilee weekend festivities with her parents, brothers, and other royals.

Princess Charlotte didn’t need Kate Middleton to get her excited about the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Speaking to Express about Charlotte’s Commonwealth Games appearance, body language expert Judi James shared the young royal didn’t seem to need her mom to talk up the event.

Kate demonstrated “some very expressive gesticulation in what looks like a bid to build her enthusiasm, anticipation, and excitement for the sport they are watching,” James said.

“But judging from Charlotte’s facial expressions and body language, Kate could soon become redundant in this role,” she explained. The 40-year-old may “start to just sit back and relax in public, as Charlotte looks the most enthralled member of the entire royal party.”

There appeared to be a growing ‘sense of friendship’ between Princess Charlotte and her parents

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

According to James, Charlotte’s Commonwealth Games body language indicated a “turning point.” Not just in her relationship with Kate but with William too.

“There’s a point in every parent-child relationship where there is a sense of friendship growing out of the nurturing role,” she said. “This happens when the parent begins to enjoy the communication and shared fun as much as the child, and this looks like that kind of turning point in Kate and Charlotte’s relationship.”

“There’s a growing sense of like-minded enjoyment between Kate and her daughter here as well as between Charlotte and her dad, William.”

RELATED: Princess Charlotte’s Lionesses Video Marks a ‘Totally New Sort of Royal Childhood’ for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Kids — Commentator