Princess Charlotte May Have it Easier as a ‘Spare’ Than Prince Harry: Here’s Why

Princess Charlotte is a royal “spare” and second child like her uncle Prince Harry. But she might have an easier time with the role than he did.

While public interest around Charlotte is exceptionally high, like her mom Kate Middleton, things were different for Harry as a child in the ’90s. Plus, her future role in the family could carry different expectations, including having a job and life outside of being a royal.

Here’s why we think Charlotte might have it easier as a “spare” than Harry did.

(L) Princess Charlotte | Samir Hussein/WireImage (R) Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Public interest in life as a ‘spare’ could be different for Princess Charlotte.

Curiosity about William’s life comes naturally as the heir to the throne. But the death of Princess Diana following her divorce came with a widespread interest in the ongoing lives of both her sons. Her loss left them to grow up in extraordinary circumstances.

Harry has been vocal about how he would prefer there wasn’t much media scrutiny and speculation, particularly regarding his private life with Meghan Markle and his estrangement from the royal family. At the same time, he provided an intimate glimpse into his world and his perspectives on that estrangement through his candid interviews and his memoir, Spare.

Charlotte’s circumstances are already much different than Harry’s in that respect. Her parents still hold much of the family’s public interest. Though Charlotte’s already a high net-worth fashion icon, she could still have a more uneventful childhood with less turmoil than her father and uncle had.

Princess Charlotte might have a job outside royal duties, unlike Prince Harry.

According to Daily Mail editor Richard Eden, Charlotte could need to pursue a career outside being a royal family member when she gets older. “From what I hear, the Prince and Princess of Wales want Charlotte … to grow up with the expectation that she will get a job and not be a full-time royal,” the expert shared.

Eden said that would align with King Charles III’s idea for a smaller monarchy with fewer royal family members taking on active roles. But the princess isn’t likely to wiggle entirely off the hook and could be expected to fill any gaps as she ages.

“If Charlotte is to get a job and not be an active member of ‘The Firm,’ she needs to be ready to step into the breach if needed,” Eden said. However, she’ll likely have more room to pursue her other interests aside from royal engagements, like her favorite sport, gymnastics.

Princess Charlotte could come of age as a ‘spare’ in a more relaxed environment than Prince Harry.

Harry came of age and started dating when there were many restrictions on what a royal marriage should look like. However, Charlotte might not face quite the same pressures in choosing romantic partners if she’s allowed to live a relatively average life as part of a smaller monarchy.

However, as Charlotte is behind Prince George in line for the throne, royal rules say she must ask the monarch, whether her father or grandfather, for permission to marry her chosen partner when the time comes (Marie Claire). Harry had to follow this rule and asked Queen Elizabeth II before he married Meghan.

But overall, it seems Charlotte could have a far different life as a royal “spare” than Harry.