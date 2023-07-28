Princess Charlotte and Princess Eugenie have always had a close relationship. Charlotte and her father's cousin, Eugenie, shared a sweet matching moment at King Charles' coronation concert in May 2023.

King Charles’ coronation was one of the biggest events in royal history. It marked his official crowning as king, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles (now known as Queen Camilla). It had been 70 years since the public saw a coronation, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne after her father’s death.

Despite that all eyes should have been on the new king and queen, plenty of other royals were in the spotlight throughout the weekend. And Princess Charlotte and her dad’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, shared a sweet matching moment at the coronation concert.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Princess Eugenie’s 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank | Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte and Princess Eugenie wore matching outfits at the coronation concert

The royal family has always remained close, and Eugenie seems to have a good relationship with all of her loved ones. She has also maintained contact with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, despite that many other members of her family haven’t been so excited to keep close with the Sussexes. And at King Charles’ coronation concert, Eugenie and her cousin’s niece, Princess Charlotte, both donned ivory and black dresses that made for a sweet matching moment.

Eugenie, whose cousin is Prince William (first in line for the throne) stood directly behind William’s daughter, Charlotte, at the concert. And photos of the two show Charlotte looking like an adorable mini me of Eugenie, matching her perfectly. It’s unclear if the two ladies intended to wear the same-colored outfit, or if at least knew about it beforehand, but regardless, it certainly made for a fun photo op.

Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew, who is King Charles’ younger brother. Andrew was stripped of most of his royal titles and lays low in the public eye due to his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, but Eugenie and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, have remained popular royals.

Princess Charlotte (front, center) and other royals and friends at King Charles’ coronation concert in May 2023 | WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie has a close relationship with Princess Charlotte and her siblings

Eugenie seems pretty easy to get along with, and she was quick to develop a close relationship with William’s kids. When she married Jack Brooksbank in 2018, Charlotte and George were among the young bridesmaids and page boys who walked Eugenie down the aisle.

Charlotte and Eugenie share an unexpected connection, too; they’re the only two royals to have been christened at St. Mary Magdalene Church. Princess Diana was christened there, too, but she was not yet a royal when she was born, of course.

Charlotte and George both attended Charles’ coronation concert back in May 2023. Their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have been slowly giving the children more public exposure as they get older and begin to understand how their lives differ from most kids. Still, William and Kate are doing their best to shield the young ones, including Prince Louis, from too much of the spotlight. The coronation concert was the perfect laid-back event for George and Charlotte to take part in. Both children attended the king’s coronation that weekend, too, though Louis didn’t partake in as many festivities, as he just celebrated only his fifth birthday in April 2023.