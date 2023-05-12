Princess Charlotte Stood out as the ‘Leader’ of the Wales Children During Coronation Weekend, Body Language Expert Says

Prince George may be the oldest of the Wales children but it’s Princess Charlotte who looked like a leader coronation weekend. A body language expert says Charlotte is on her way to being a “stand-out star” in the royal family.

Princess Charlotte took on the role of ‘royal prefect’ during coronation weekend

Princess Charlotte | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Analyzing Charlotte’s movements from the coronation festivities, body language expert Judi James spotted signs of leadership from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter.

Charlotte entered Westminster Abbey for the May 6 coronation ceremony hand-in-hand with her younger brother, 4-year-old Prince Louis, James told Mirror.

Later, after taking their seats in the front row alongside their parents, Charlotte shared her program with Louis. She also seemed to be answering her brother’s questions.

Following the ceremony, when the royal family stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Charlotte showed Louis how to wave to the crowd filling The Mall.

All in all, Charlotte’s coronation weekend body language pointed to her being the “royal prefect.”

Charlotte hinted she’s a budding ‘stand-out star’ with ‘perfect’ curtsy and taking ‘over’ at the coronation concert

Princess Charlotte, King Charles, Prince George, and Prince William | Yui Mok/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The royal family has another “stand-out star” on their hands with Charlotte, James said. Particularly in what the 8-year-old did at the May 7 coronation concert.

Held on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Charlotte joined her parents and older brother, George, for the show. She did a “deep, perfect” curtsy to her grandfather, King Charles, in the royal box.

However, as James noted, that wasn’t the only “body language sign” of leadership from the young royal. Other signs she’s “becoming a stand-out star of the royal firm” were there.

Charlotte “snapped into duty as royal prefect as soon as she sat down, waving her bangle and her flag at her brother George to show him how he should use them during the concert,” the expert said.

Later, when their father, the Prince of Wales, made a speech, Charlotte promptly “took over.”

“Charlotte and George were on their feet dancing to Lionel Richie but it was when William walked out on stage that Charlotte really took over, looking back down the row of seats to check everyone had seen her dad and then pointing her flag at the stage to make sure they looked.”

“When George didn’t react enough, she even stood up, jabbing her flag in William’s direction again,” James said.

Charlotte didn’t stop there. She was also seen “shouting at her brother excitedly to pay attention.” According to a lip reader, Charlotte said to George: “Look, there’s Papa!”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s coronation weekend body language with George, Charlotte, and Louis

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Louis | Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Speaking to Fabulous, James analyzed the Prince and Princess of Wales’ body language with their children. She found the couple used various techniques — “non-verbal cues and tie-signs” — to communicate with George, Charlotte, and Louis.

“One key word to describe the message that is growing from Kate and William’s parenting signals over the coronation is trust,” James said. They’re “growing a team with what looks like a mutual sense of responsibility. Interestingly this allows them to act like children now and again.”

William and Kate “used regular touch rituals to check in with their children and offer small moments of reassurance and encouragement.”

As for volunteering on May 8, William and Kate did some “tactile displays.” Notably, George, Charlotte, and Louis “threw themselves” into the event with “commitment and energy,” which James said reflects on their parents.

“William and Kate showed they clearly understand the need for all their children to learn to enjoy royal events rather than to dread them by seeing them as a chore, bore, or challenge to get through,” she said. “It’s a huge step up in terms of royal parenting, and the consistent signs the children were having fun and enjoying themselves is their reward.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.