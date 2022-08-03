Princess Charlotte vs. Prince Louis: Princess Challenges Little Brother With Numerous Funny Faces of Her Own

Two months after stealing the show at Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee, Prince Louis has some competition as his big sister, Princess Charlotte, delighted fans with her own funny faces during the 2022 Commonwealth games.

On Aug. 2, Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their daughter along to watch swimming and hockey events, and Charlotte had royal fans laughing at her adorable expressions.

(L): Princess Charlotte pulling on her pigtails while making a funny face | Chris Jackson/Getty Images, (R): Prince Louis cheering and making a funny face during the Platinum Pageant | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte stuck her tongue out as she watched swimming events

While watching a swimming event at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre Charlotte was seen sticking out her tongue, which has become almost like her signature pose.

Whether she’s sticking her tongue out at reporters or en route to a royal wedding, the princess has been photographed doing it numerous times and makes everyone around her smile whenever she does it.

Princess Charlotte sticks out her tongue during a swimming competition | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

She was very into the competition

Charlotte looked to be very interested in the swimming competition and made several adorable faces while it was underway. The princess sat in between her parents and cheered alongside the crowd for England’s Luke Turley during the 1,500m freestyle.

Tim Lawler, chief executive of SportsAid which Kate is the patron, said that Charlotte “really, really loved seeing the swimming.”

Princess Charlotte clapping during a swimming competition at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The princess wasn’t as into the hockey match

When it came to hockey though, Charlotte wasn’t as interested.

The young royal was looking less than enthused as she watched a match. But to be fair maybe hockey just isn’t her thing. She did reveal during a workshop earlier in the day that her favorite sport is gymnastics.

Princess Charlotte rests her head on her hands as she watches hockey during the 2022 Commonwealth Games | Karwai Tang/WireImage

She had a long day

Charlotte’s trip to the Commonwealth Games was her first solo engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

During the events, both William and Kate pointed out key moments and whispered different things to their daughter. While the princess was attentive for most of the visit it proved to be a pretty long day for the 7-year-old as seen in her facial expression below.

Princess Charlotte puts her hands to her face during a hockey match | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Charlotte gave her stamp of approval

However, Charlotte did show a sign of how much she enjoyed herself when she gave her dad the thumbs up.

Princess Charlotte gives a thumbs up whilst watching the swimming competition | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The princess’s appearance came just days after she and Princess William sent a video message to the Lionesses soccer team ahead of their Euro 2022 victory at Wembley Stadium.

