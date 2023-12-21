Princess Charlotte is the wealthiest child in the world, according to one study, with an estimated net worth topping that of her brothers.

Princess Charlotte may not be the heir to the throne, but she’s on top in another category: net worth. The 8-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is, per a reported study, richer than both her siblings, Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5. Not only that, she’s thought the be the richest child on the planet, other celebrity kids included. The reason comes down to their mother, the Princess of Wales, and her major influence on fashion.

Charlotte’s net worth is estimated to be in the billions

Although she’s not even in the double digits as far as age goes, Charlotte’s net worth contains a lot of zeroes. According to a study cited by the U.K.’s Mirror, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s middle child has an estimated net worth of approximately £3.5 billion, or roughly $4.4 billion.

Meanwhile, her older brother, George, who is second in the line of succession behind William, has an estimated net worth just below Charlotte with £3.4 billion, or $4.3 billion.

The study calculated the Wales children’s respective net worths, along with those of other celebrity kids, by examining their estimated future inheritance and their individual impacts on the U.K. economy.

Charlotte and George took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, as the richest children in the world.

SUBHEAD – kate middleton fashion

While George’s future inheritance is expected to be in the billions, Charlotte is predicted to edge him out. Why? Because she’ll inherit the “Kate Middleton effect” from their mother which, over the years, has seen the 41-year-old influence the British economy through fashion.

“Although her net worth has dropped by 12 percent since 2021, she still edges out her older brother Prince George. Aparently due to the ‘Kate Middleton effect,’ where the fashion choices of the royal family can have a huge impact on fashion trends,” the outlet reported.

To get an idea of the “Kate Middleton Effect,” know this. Kate is worth an estimated $1 billion to the fashion industry annually. Meaning, that Charlotte, as the only girl in the Wales family, is set to inherit her mom’s influence.

Over the years, Kate’s been listed on many best-dressed lists as well as fashion magazine covers. Most recently, she was named the most stylish member of the royal family by a 2023 trend report.

The ‘Princess Charlotte effect’ is set to increase along with the estimated net worth

Charlotte’s already rich, but she’s poised to get richer. According to the study, as Charlotte gets older and her fashion taste evolves, her net worth’s going to grow. Again, going back to the “Kate Middleton Effect,” the “Princess Charlotte Effect” will someday be in full swing.

For now, however, the 8-year-old’s wardrobe includes high-end designer pieces from the likes of Kate’s go-to brand, Alexander McQueen. Her closet also includes more affordable brands such as John Lewis, Zara, Rachel Riley, Trotters, and Next (via The Sun).

Picture lots of floral dresses, sweaters, knee socks, Peter Pan collars, cardigans, mary-jane flats, and the occasional pair of sunglasses.

So, George will eventually become, but Charlotte’s style star is rising.