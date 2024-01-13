Apparently the other kids at Lambrook School 'adore' Princess Charlotte. She, Prince George, and Prince Louis have been described as 'lovely kids.'

Princess Charlotte’s status as British royalty isn’t what makes her well-liked at school. The 8-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is reportedly “very popular” with her classmates not for being, well, a princess, but something else entirely. Ahead, what Charlotte’s fellow students “adore” about her personality. Hint: It’s not Charlotte’s relatability or the “power” she wields over her brothers.

Charlotte attends Lambrook School with Prince George and Prince Louis

Relocating to Windsor, England, meant Charlotte and her brothers, Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5, would, for the first time, go to the same school.

So, where do the young British royals attend classes? At Lambrook School, a private prep school just a short drive from the Wales family home, Adelaide Cottage, located in Windsor Great Park.

They started at Lambrook on Sept. 8, 2022, the same day Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Despite losing their great-grandmother, Kate, now 42, remarked how George, Charlotte, and Louis adjusted quickly to school.

These days, the royal trio are on school grounds often as they reportedly have classes six days a week.

Previously, when Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A in London, England, was the family’s primary residence, only George and Charlotte went to school together. They were students at Thomas’s Battersea school. As for Louis, he went to a separate nursery school.

Kids at school ‘adore’ Princess Charlotte because she’s ‘so kind and friendly’

Apparently, Charlotte is nice to everyone at school, which, per a report from Hello!, is why her popularity is sky-high among the student body.

“Charlotte is so kind and friendly, and the other children adore her,” a source told the outlet. “She’s kind to the kids in younger years, and she’s very popular.”

As for how Charlotte’s brothers are viewed at school, George and Louis are also nice, with the source describing all three as “lovely kids.”

“Louis, who has kept the world entertained with his cheeky antics at big events, continues to keep the grownups on their toes,” the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, George, who is the oldest of William and Kate’s kids and second in the line of succession, is also “nice.”

“George seems like a nice boy, too, and little Louis just has so much energy,” they said. “If William and Kate ever can’t make a sports match, their nanny [Maria Borrallo] goes along and spends most of the time running around the edge of the pitch after Louis. He’s a typical little energetic five-year-old.”

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may someday go to boarding school with Prince George

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While George, Charlotte, and Louis currently go to the same school it’s only going to stay that way for so long. George, being the oldest of William and Kate’s kids, will eventually head to boarding school.

Since being seen walking the grounds of Eton College, a prestigious all-boys boarding school, in June 2023 with his parents, there’s been speculation George could follow in his father’s footsteps and go to William’s alma mater when he turns 13.

However, there are also reports that Kate may have the final say on boarding school. Instead of sending him to Eton, there’s a chance she may enroll George in a co-ed program. That way, Charlotte, who is said to be especially “tight” with George, and eventually Louis, could join their older brother.