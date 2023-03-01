Princess Diana’s Astrologer Predicts Meghan Markle’s ‘Fighting Spirit’ Will Be on Display at King Charles III’s Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have publicly been at odds with the royal family for over two years. However, as they prepare for King Charles III’s coronation, the couple faces scrutiny on the world stage. An astrologer trusted by Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, predicts Meghan’s “fighting spirit” will come out at the storied event, which takes place in May 2023.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are separate from other senior royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last appeared alongside other senior royal family members as they mourned Queen Elizabeth at her Sept. 2022 funeral. As expected, they quietly and respectfully paid tribute to the monarch at the event.

Since then, the couple has continued to speak publicly, releasing even more behind-the-scenes details of their lives as royal family members. A Netflix docuseries and Harry’s book Spare exposed even more cracks in the veneer of the House of Windsor.

Therefore, tensions between family members will likely be even higher at this event as Charles ascends to the United Kingdom’s throne. This could lead to more conflicts for Harry, Meghan, and others as an astrologer predicts the Duchess of Sussex’s fighting spirit will come out at the event.

Meghan Markle’s confidence will ‘shine and radiate’ at King Charles III’s coronation

Per You Magazine, Princess Diana trusted astrologer Debbie Frank, who called Diana “a dear friend. Sometimes she would call me up to three times a day, depending on what was happening in her life. Nothing was off limits; we were very close.”

Frank’s told Hello! that, according to her horoscope, Meghan Markle will find 2023 to be very satisfying. Meghan’s birthdate is Aug. 1, putting her under the star sign of Leo. Frank shares, “Leo Meghan is eager to move on with her life and keen to expand her reach in the world.”

The astrologer says Meghan will continue to find personal success in March. She states, “High-flying Jupiter at her point of ambition pushes her into a new league of power movers and shakers.”

The king’s coronation will be a big moment for the royal family in May. Frank is confident Meghan’s “fighting spirit” will be plain for all to see during this significant power change in the United Kingdom.

“As Leo is born to shine and radiate special confidence, she’ll find 2023 is a very satisfying year. Her fighting spirit is plain for all to see around the Coronation in May and into the Summer months as assertive Mars strikes out,” Princess Diana’s astrologer claimed.

Per the website How Stuff Works, those born on Aug. 1 could have a somewhat “haughty” personality but are “lovable” people. They reportedly need “validation” but will not “sacrifice their true self.” Leos born on that day also “set themselves a goal” and pursue it wholeheartedly.

What is in store for the Duchess of Sussex for the remainder of 2023?

As 2023 progresses, Meghan Markle will continue to make her mark personally and professionally. Debbie Frank says the Duchess of Sussex will “expand her base.” This could mean potential collaborations with those who could set her professional career on a different path.

Later in the year, around the time of the New Moon on Oct. 14, Meghan could be on a collision course with her family, Frank believes.

While it is widely believed that King Charles III will invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation, an official guest list for the event has not yet been publicly released.