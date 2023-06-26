A sweater worn by Princess Diana depicting a single black sheep in the middle of a series of white, is expected to fetch upwards of $90K at auction.

A sweater worn by Princess Diana ahead of her wedding to then-Prince Charles is expected to fetch almost $90K at auction. Diana debuted the Black Sheep design at a June 1981 polo match, one month ahead of the couple’s July wedding. It became infamous for its quirky design and what it would later signify as the couple’s relationship unraveled.

Princess Diana wearing the Black Sheep sweater in 1983 | Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Princess Diana’s infamous Black Sheep sweater up for auction

One of the first clothing items that proved Princess Diana’s influence in popular culture came after she wore a red patterned sweater to then-fiance Prince Charles’ polo match. The sweater, featuring a series of white sheep with one black one at the center of the chest, became a sensation.

The sweater will be featured at an upcoming Sotheby’s auction scheduled for September 2023. The sale of the late Princess of Wales’ sweater will coincide with New York Fashion Week.

The famous red and white sweater had reportedly been lost for decades. Per Express, it was rediscovered in an attic by the sweater’s creators, Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne, in a small box next to a bedspread.

The sweater’s Warm & Wonderful label was inundated with orders after Diana wore the topper. The hand-knitted sweater quickly sold out at a 1981 price of $295.

On their official website, Muir and Osbourne stated, “Since Diana’s first public appearance in one of our bright red sheep jumpers at a polo match in 1980, she and the design have been inextricably linked. As Princess of Wales, she wore the sweater on several other occasions. She elicited a great deal of press commentary and made the design incredibly popular, not only here in the UK, but around the world.”

“We never imagined our sheep jumpers would bring so many people so much joy, though we always had fun ourselves. And the Victoria & Albert Museum even has one in their permanent collection,” the statement concluded.

On Sept. 7, 2023, the sweater will be auctioned for the first time at Sotheby’s in New York. It is expected to fetch upwards of $70K.

Why is Princess Diana’s black sheep sweater so iconic?

Princess Diana first wore the Black Sheep sweater at a polo match in June 1981 | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana’s black sheep sweater would become one of her most iconic fashion choices in the early days of her romance with Prince Charles. The former kindergarten teacher was just 20 years old when she and the then-Prince of Wales tied the knot.

Princess Diana used fashion to express her feelings within the confines of the royal family. She used her clothing choices to communicate her emotions to the outside world.

Diana’s choice of the Black Sheep sweater at the time didn’t make much sense to outsiders. However, ahead of her wedding day, she realized Charles’ heart lay not with her but with Camilla Parker Bowles. Subsequently, the Black Sheep sweater was a nod to how Diana viewed herself within the royal family—the odd one out.

Some of Princess Diana’s most unforgettable fashion items already sold at auction

An auction shortly after Princess Diana’s tragic August 1997 death featured a range of dresses, gowns, and personal memorabilia from her wardrobe. “The Collection of the Princess of Wales” featured the “Travolta Dress” Diana wore to a White House dinner in 1985.

The dress, named after actor John Travolta, with whom the princess danced at the dinner, was a midnight-blue velvet gown designed by Victor Edelstein. Subsequently, it fetched a record-breaking price of $222,500.

Diana’s statement piece and one of her favorite accessories, the amethyst Attallah Cross, was sold at auction in January 2023. The large cross was made in 1920 and was purchased by Kim Kardashian for over $200K.

Sotheby’s also sold a deep purple silk velvet Victor Edelstein ballgown Princess Diana wore in 1989 and several times thereafter. She wore the gown for a royal portrait by Lord Snowdon in 1991. Diana also donned the dress for a Vanity Fair photoshoot with photographer Mario Testino. It sold for $604,800, more than five times its pre-auction estimate.

Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris, France. She is laid to rest on the grounds of her family estate, Althrop, in the United Kingdom.

Elements of this story were first reported by People Magazine.