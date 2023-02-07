Princess Diana’s Personal Bodyguard Confesses Prince Harry Doesn’t Strike Him as Happy, Says ‘Something Is Not Quite Right’

A former personal bodyguard to Princess Diana and a close friend of the royal family has spoken out to address the differences between Prince Harry as a little boy versus the man he is today. Ken Wharfe worked as the late Princess of Wales’s personal protection officer between 1988 and 1993. He admits Harry has changed and believes the Duke of Sussex doesn’t strike him as happy.

Princess Diana, Prince William, Prince Harry and bodyguard Ken Warfe pictured in 1987 | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Ken Warfe knew Princess Diana’s sons when they were children

Before taking the job as Princess Diana’s protection officer in the late 80s, Ken was a personal bodyguard to her sons, Princes William and Harry, beginning in 1986. His website says two years after, he began working directly with the Princess of Wales.

Ken met her sons, William and Harry, when they were four and two. Ken stopped working for Princess Diana in 1993 but continued with the Royal Protection Squad until his retirement in 2002.

Therefore he had direct access to the young princes throughout his time working for the royal family. They officially called him “Uncle Ken,” his website noted. He was later appointed to oversee the internal security at Princess Diana’s 1997 funeral at Westminster Abbey due to his long and trusting relationship with the royal family.

Ken’s intimate relationship with the family gave him unique insight into its members. He has since noted a troubling change in Prince Harry and believes “something is not right.”

Prince Harry has ‘changed’ says Princess Diana’s ex-bodyguard

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/mu9zlwYflf pic.twitter.com/Uq0Noch08C — Penguin Random House ??? (@penguinrandom) October 27, 2022

In an interview with Express, Ken discussed the changes in Prince Harry from the little boy he was once close to into the man he is today. After Harry’s recent press blitz to promote his book, Spare, Ken shared his opinions.

He began by discussing Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. He told Express, “Well, I think that when you look at the wedding and the public events that followed, an event in Nottingham and London, she [Meghan Markle] is the consummate actor, the consummate performer.”

Ken continued, “You could see the look in Harry’s eyes saying, ‘Hey, look what I’ve got, it’s amazing,’ but where did it all fall apart? Whether he is completely under her control, some people say that he is; I can’t say that in all honesty.”

However, he believes Meghan’s influence has changed the Duke of Sussex. “It seems to me that something is not quite right in that relationship,” Ken assessed.

He continued, “If you look at him up until the point of his marriage, Harry was the joker. The most popular member of the royal family. Even more popular at that time than the late Her Majesty the Queen.”

Prince Harry always knew his place in the royal family, the bodyguard claims

Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Harry in 2015 at Trooping the Color | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ken also shared with Express a separate story from when the princes were younger. He discussed a time when Princes William and Harry argued in the back of a car. The Princess of Wales was driving.

Harry reportedly told William, “It’s alright for you, you’ll be king one day, and I won’t. Therefore, I can do what I want.”

“The point is, that’s exactly what he’s done,” Ken concluded.