Princess Diana’s Brother Appears to Respond to ‘Harry & Meghan’ Controversy on Twitter

Princess Diana’s only brother, Charles Spencer, appears to have responded to the controversy surrounding his nephew Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. He took to Twitter in response to the drama surrounding Diana’s second son and his wife, Meghan Markle‘s decision to tell their story of life and love within the royal family.

Charles Spencer vowed to look after Princes Harry and William after their mother’s death

In a pointed eulogy during Princess Diana‘s 1997 funeral, Charles Spencer directly addressed his sister’s sons. He vowed to look after them.

“William and Harry, we all care desperately for you today. We are all chewed up with sadness at the loss of a woman who was not even our mother. How great your suffering is, we cannot even imagine,” he shared.

Charles added, “on behalf of your mother and sisters, I pledge that we, your blood family, will do all we can to continue the imaginative and loving way you were steering these two exceptional young men. So that their souls are not simply immersed by duty and tradition, but can sing openly as you planned.”

Spencer walked alongside Prince Charles, Prince Philip, Harry, and William behind their mother’s casket ahead of her funeral. Twenty years later, Prince Harry’s uncle stood by his remarks. “I don’t feel I said many pointed things,” Spencer recalled to BBC Radio 4’s Today, as reported by The Guardian in 2017.

Charles Spencer appears to respond to the ‘Harry & Meghan’ controversy on Twitter

Spencer appeared to respond to the controversy surrounding the Harry & Meghan Netflix series by not addressing it. Instead, he used his Twitter account to focus on the Spencer family home, Althorp. However, several of his followers expressed their feelings about the streamer in the comments section of a video dated Dec. 9, 2022.

“I love how Earl Spencer is just chilling and appreciating nature, lol,” wrote one follower.

“Are you going to react to that ridiculous comparison of Meghan with your iconic sister Diana? It’s so offending to the late Queen of Hearts,” a second Twitter user penned.

“Great, very wise not to get involved. Harry and Meghan have their own lives to live,” commended a third fan of Spencer’s, applauding his decision not to involve himself in his nephew’s decision to address longstanding issues with the royal family.

Althorp was where Diana, Charles, and their sisters Jane and Sarah lived as children. Diana and her siblings lived at Park House until their father inherited the title of earl in 1975 and moved the family to Althorp House. On the grounds of the home is Diana’s final resting place. The Princess of Wales’ remains are interred on an island in the middle of a lake.

Does Prince Harry still keep in touch with the Spencer family?

“Harry has always kept in close touch with the Spencers,” a family friend told Vanity Fair before Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding. “Harry gets on well with his aunts and uncle, and they have met Meghan.”

However, according to Tom Bower’s book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, Princess Diana’s sisters, Sarah and Jane, and brother, Charles Spencer, didn’t see the commonalties their nephew saw between Meghan and their late sister.

“Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and Meghan. Both, he said, shared the same problems,” he said to Marie Claire.

The second three installments (episodes 4-6) of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan drop on Dec. 15.