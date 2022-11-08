Princess Diana’s Brother Shares Rare, ‘Deeply Poignant’ Family Photograph Remembering Late Sister

Princess Diana‘s brother, Charles Spencer, shared a rare and “deeply poignant” family photograph, remembering his late sister and father in honor of All Souls Day. The family image shows the late Princess of Wales, one of the most beloved members of the royal family, in a personal setting. Diana appeared happy and at ease with her younger brother and beloved father as they celebrated John Spencer, Viscount Althorp, for his birthday.

Princess Diana and her brother Charles were extraordinarily close

When Diana was seven years old, her parents, John and Frances, divorced. Her parents split significantly impacted Diana. She and her brother remained with their father, who won primary custody of the couple’s four children.

Diana’s older sisters, Sarah and Jane, were away at boarding school during this challenging period. However, Diana and two-year-old Charles still lived at home. Together, they formed an extraordinarily close bond as they navigated their new family dynamic.

“Diana and I had two older sisters who were away at school. She and I were very much in it together, and I did talk to her about it,” the 9th Earl Spencer told Sunday Times. “Our father was a quiet and constant source of love, but our mother wasn’t cut out for maternity. Not her fault; she couldn’t do it. She was in love with someone else—infatuated.”

Charles called Diana “the big sister who mothered me as a baby and endured those long train journeys between our parents’ homes with me at weekends,” he told The Sunday Times. They remained extraordinarily close until her untimely death in 1997.

Princess Diana’s Brother Shares Rare, ‘Deeply Poignant’ Family Photograph

Charles shared a photograph of Diana on Instagram. She was seated with their father. A photographer snapped the image at an event celebrating the Earl’s 65th birthday in 1989. In the caption, he shared the following message.

“Today is All Souls Day, when it’s customary to remember the souls of those you love who’ve departed. It is known in some parts of the world as the Day of the Dead. A deeply poignant photograph for me from the summer of 1989, when there was a party at Althorp to mark my father’s 65th birthday earlier that year,” he wrote.

Royal fans reacted to the rare look into Diana’s life within the Spencer family

In the comments section of the Instagram post, royal watchers reacted to this rare look into Diana’s life within the Spencer family. Many appreciated Charles’ adoration for his beloved sister and father and were thankful he shared a moment in their history.

“A beautiful photograph. Diana looks radiant and that smile. I do miss her,” wrote one follower.

“Lovely post. Lovely to see family remembers her. Diana’s death is still an incomprehensible tragedy, and the silence around her memory is too. You have the consolation that your dad lived a complete life, and now they are together and happy at the end,” noted a second royal fan.

“Prince William looks like his mother, and Prince Harry looks like his grandfather and uncle,” observed a third Instagram user.

“Wonderful seeing a new photo of Diana in her Spencer family setting! Thank you for posting. The timing and consideration of your posts isn’t lost on those following you,” wrote a fourth fan, alluding to the release of the fifth season of The Crown. The Netflix series drops its newest season on Nov. 9.

