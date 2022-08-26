Princess Diana’s Death Changed the Royal Family for Good, Says Queen Elizabeth’s Biographer

It was 25 years ago that the world learned of the shocking death of Princess Diana. As the world collectively mourned, Diana’s death impacted the monarchy significantly. She became a force for good within the once inflexible institution, says Queen Elizabeth’s biographer.

Princess Diana | PATRICK RIVIERE/AFP via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales’s death sent shock waves throughout the world

There was a worldwide collective feeling of loss and sorrow upon learning of the death of the Princess of Wales. News broke of Diana’s death in Paris, France, on Aug. 31, 1997. Her life ended after a car accident killed her and two others, Dodi Al Fayed and driver Henri Paul. She was 36.

An estimated 2.5 billion people worldwide watched Diana’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 6, 1997. Diana’s buried at her family’s estate, Althorp, in Northamptonshire.

Subsequently, eleven years after her death, an inquest into Diana’s death determined it was an accident, reported CNN.

Princess Diana’s death changed the royal family for good, says biographer

Queen Elizabeth’s official biographer, Ingrid Seward, discussed how impactful Princess Diana was on the monarchy to People Magazine.

“Diana was the first person to rattle the cage of the monarchy within living memory,” Seward said. “I don’t think Diana went out intentionally to change the family. She did it because that was the way she was.”

Queen Elizabeth delivered a speech five days after Diana’s passing. Consequently, the Princess of Wales’ impact on the monarchy was visible as the queen spoke lovingly of Diana.

Seward said the queen realized she needed to comfort those in mourning. She also understood the family must show uncharacteristic emotion during this difficult time.

Queen Elizabeth said in a statement after Diana’s death, “we have all been trying in our different ways to cope. It is not easy to express a sense of loss since the initial shock is often succeeded by a mixture of other feelings: disbelief, incomprehension, anger – and concern for those who remain. We have all felt those emotions in these last few days. So what I say to you now, as your Queen and as a grandmother, I say from my heart.”

The ways she continues to impact the monarchy

Princes William and Harry and a statue of Princess Diana | Dominic Lipinski/POOL/AFP

Subsequently, Diana’s life and death continue to affect the monarchy. Her sons, William and Harry, help to keep Diana’s legacy alive. The brothers speak honestly about mental health and other causes close to their mother’s heart, from homeless shelters to conservation projects in Africa.

Diana’s impact on how the royal family should interact with their subjects was seen this past summer. Queen Elizabeth famously filmed a sweet skit with Paddington Bear ahead of her Jubilee concert.

Said Seward, “the queen can now see Diana’s legacy is a huge force for good.”

