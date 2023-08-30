The Netflix series will not show the crash that killed Princess Diana on Aug. 31, 1997 in Paris, France.

Fans of The Crown face one of the most difficult seasons of the Netflix series thus far. Not only is it the last installment of the series focused on the British monarchy, but this season will feature the death of one of its most beloved figures, Princess Diana. The moment will be “delicately recreated,” says the series’ producers.

How did ‘The Crown’ producers deal with Princess Diana’s death in season 6?

The Crown executive producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie discussed season 6 during an Edinburgh TV Festival session celebrating the series. They pointed out how important it was for the series’ producers to handle Diana’s fatal August 1997 accident.

“The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not. We’re thoughtful people, and we’re sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it,” Mackie said per Deadline.

“The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated. Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actor; she was so thoughtful and considerate,” she continued.

“She loved Diana. There’s a huge amount of respect from us all. I hope that’s evident,” she continued.

When were ‘The Crown’ season 6 scenes surrounding Princess Diana’s death filmed?

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in a scene from ‘The Crown’ season 5 | Netflix

The death will feature in the early episodes of the final season of The Crown, which is expected to premiere later this year. The scenes were shot over two weeks in October 2022.

While filming the scenes, the cast reportedly felt a sense of anxiety to ensure they were done tastefully. A production source told Deadline the cast and crew dreaded filming the scenes.

“While we’re calmly carrying on, it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s certain anxiety, a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one,” the source said.

“It’s the run-up. The car left The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit. The British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and the subsequent constitutional aftermath,” the source continued.

The Crown will feature the events leading up to Princess Diana’s death and its aftermath. Henri Paul, Diana, and Dodi Al Fayed’s deaths are not featured. Passenger Trevor Reese Jones was the only survivor of the impact.

What years will ‘The Crown’ season 6 cover?

The final season of Netflix’s The Crown will cover four years in the lives of the members of the monarchy. The period will span from Princess Diana’s death in 1997 through 2001.

The endpoint of The Crown is significant as 2001 was when Prince William first met Kate Middleton as students at St. Andrews University in Scotland. But their romance sets the stage for the monarchy’s future, as they will one day be the United Kingdom’s king and queen.

Most cast members from season 5 are expected to return, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Dominic West as Prince Charles. Elizabeth Debicki returns as Princess Diana and Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker Bowles again.

Throughout five seasons, The Crown has featured content from 1947 through 1997. Each season has focused on a period of the royal family, encapsulating the key highlights of their history.

The Crown season 6 debuts on Netflix this fall. However, an official release date has yet to be announced.