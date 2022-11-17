Princess Diana Would Be Disappointed in Prince Harry if He Creates a ‘Cain and Abel Saga’ With New Memoir, Expert Says

According to one royal expert, Princess Diana would be displeased with Prince Harry for taking sharp aim at his brother, Prince William, in his upcoming memoir.

Spare is due for release in January 2023, but many royal correspondents are already speculating that Harry will dive into his relationships with royal family members, including William. And though Diana’s biographer thinks she would likely sympathize with her youngest son to a certain extent, he said she would probably ”part company” with him if his story turned into a ”Cain and Abel saga.”

Prince William, Princess Diana, and Prince Harry | Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Royal expert thinks Princess Diana would be ‘very sympathetic’ to Prince Harry for his royal resignation and memoir

After marrying in 2018, Harry and Meghan Markle transitioned from their royal roles in 2020. They moved from the United Kingdom to a $14 million mansion in California, where they’re raising their two children. And one royal expert who got to know Diana through her own words thinks she would have understood their decision.

“[Diana] saw America as a land of positivity, opportunity,” biographer Andrew Morton told Vanity Fair. “So she would probably be very sympathetic to Prince Harry.”

Harry is expected to shed some more light on his choices in Spare. Due for release in January 2023, it’s available for pre-order and is already at the top of Amazon’s best sellers list.

The book description reads, “With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief” (Rolling Stone).

Princess Diana would ’part company’ with Prince Harry if he took aim at Prince William in his memoir, expert says

While chatting with Vanity Fair, Morton also predicted what material Harry’s book might cover. “The fact that he’s called it Spare means that he’s going to deal with his relationship with his brother,” he explained. “It’s going to be a Cain and Abel saga. It will have a biblical resonance.”

According to Morton, Diana wouldn’t like to see Harry shine a bad light on William if she were still alive. He said she “would part company [with Harry] … if he puts the boot into his brother.”

Prince Harry and Prince William | Dominic Lipinski/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Diana was different from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, biographer claims

Some spectators have noted similarities between Diana and Harry, specifically in their relationships with the royal family. But Morton pointed out to Vanity Fair that there are significant differences between them.

First, Diana was married to the future king. “You’ve … got to remember that Diana and Charles are more important people for the monarchy and for the nation than Prince Harry or Meghan will ever be because of their position,” Morton noted, adding Harry is becoming “less relevant to the monarchy.”

Second, Morton noted, Diana waited a decade before telling all. But he said Harry and Meghan “didn’t even give it 10 months.”

“He was meeting with Oprah in November 2018, which was six months after they married, to discuss a tell-all [interview]. So it seems that they headed for the exit door fairly rapidly,” Morton explained.

“Prince Harry’s made it perfectly clear that he found the royal world suffocating and difficult to cope with. In Meghan, I think he saw a pathway out.”

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Season 5: Keeping Secrets for Princess Diana Was ‘Even Spookier’ in Real Life, Biographer Says