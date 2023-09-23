Princess Diana had a number of favorite dishes during her time in the royal family, including a comfort-food meal that she often liked to share with Prince William and Prince Harry.

Princess Diana was one of the most-loved royals to ever leave her mark on the royal family. She was truly a modern-day princess, and her death in 1997 was heard around the world. During her time as a royal, she lived a relatively normal life (or at least tried to), and that included requesting some of her favorite meals from former royal chef Darren McGrady.

McGrady recently revealed one of Diana’s favorite comfort food dishes; here’s what it is and how to make it.

Princess Diana and Prince William | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Princess Diana requested egg Suzette ‘once per week’ while a royal

The royal family has had professional chefs for years, and while cooking for the royals, they have the chance to get to know their likes and dislikes. Darren McGrady served as the royal chef while Diana was in the royal family, and the two grew to become good friends. McGrady recently revealed in a YouTube video that Diana loved a good comfort meal every now and then, and egg Suzette was just the ticket.

“Egg Suzette; you can see why it was one of the Princess Diana’s favorites,” McGrady said of the dish. “She requested it at least once a week … She loved that poached egg on top, a little hollandaise sauce, and some spinach on the bottom.”

Egg Suzette is a comfort-food meal that is made mostly from eggs and potatoes. It starts by baking the potatoes, then scooping out the filling and mixing it with plenty of rich ingredients like sour cream and butter. From there, the filling is added back in, along with an egg, then the whole potato is baked until the egg sets. Other add-ons, like bacon and chives, are often thrown into the mix, too, and the finished product is the perfect cozy meal. McGrady said that Diana often enjoyed sharing the meal with her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Princess Diana with Prince Harry and Prince William | Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Diana had plenty of favorite foods while in the royal family

It’s easy to play favorites when you have a professional chef regularly whipping up delicious meals, and Diana had several favorites while McGrady was the royal family chef. McGrady has previously said that Diana often enjoyed baked beans for breakfast, which are a staple in the United Kingdom but are far less common as a breakfast dish in the United States.

McGrady has also said in the past that Diana liked foods that were stuffed with other foods, such as stuffed eggplant; this might explain why she was a fan of egg Suzette, since it’s essentially a baked potato stuffed with an egg.

Diana was married to Prince Charles from 1981 up until 1996, though the couple separated several years before that after Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles was leaked. Diana died in a car accident in 1997, not long after her divorce was finalized, but her two sons, William and Harry, have worked hard to honor their mother’s legacy in the years since her death, including unveiling a statue of her on royal grounds back in 2021.