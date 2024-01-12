The late Princess of Wales displayed a level of unsurpassed elegance in a series of clips where she demonstrated a proper royal greeting.

Princess Diana revitalized the royal family by bringing a sense of humanity to the clan. She became the queen of hearts to millions who observed how she interacted with the public. However, she also understood the rigors of royal life included some formality. Therefore, a video clip of the late Princess of Wales demonstrating a flawless curtsy went viral. It led royalists to claim Princess Diana had “class” and was “the epitome of grace.”

A clip of Princess Diana’s curtsy is going viral for all the right reasons

Princess Diana likely learned to curtsy when she was a young girl. As the daughter of the 8th Earl Spencer, she interacted with members of the royal family from childhood.

A curtsy is a proper way to respect the title of a senior royal family member. According to the royal family’s official website, there are no obligatory behavior codes when meeting a royal family member. Still, many people wish to observe the traditional forms, including a curtsy.

A TikTok video of Princess Diana curtsying to senior royals from other royal families has gone viral for how effortless she made it look. The deep curtsy Diana perfected involves maintaining eye contact while lowering oneself six to eight inches off the floor and bending both knees.

In the comments section of the viral clip, followers couldn’t believe how easy she made it look. “Her curtsy was flawless. I would’ve toppled over a couple of times,” one fan wrote.

“Her curtsy! The balance,” a second admirer penned. “People forget she used to do ballet; of course, she has good balance,” noted a third viewer.

Finally, a fourth fan referenced the curtsy and another aspect of Princess Diana’s proper royal welcome. “Everyone was smiling and happy to see her; the curtsy was stunning,” they wrote.

What is the proper way to greet a royal family member?

Princess Diana and Prince Charles bow and curtsy to Queen Elizabeth on their wedding day in 1981 | YouTube

The royal family’s official website explains that while most people are not formally obligated to curtsy or bow to the clan’s members, many do it out of respect. Therefore, specific rules must be followed if one decides to curtsy or bow to a senior royal.

This is a neck bow (from the head only) for men. They are not to bow from the waist.

Women may do a small curtsy, not the deep, more complicated one Princess Diana utilized and perfected. However, others prefer to shake hands in the usual way.

Following, on presentation to King Charles, the correct formal address is ‘Your Majesty’ and subsequently ‘Sir.’ The same rules apply to male royal family members, with the title used in the first instance being ‘Your Royal Highness’ and subsequently ‘Sir.’

For other female members of the royal family, the first address is conventionally ‘Your Royal Highness.’ This is followed by ‘Ma’am.’

Princess Diana demonstrated a proper curtsy toward Queen Elizabeth on her wedding day. She and Prince Charles were married in July 1981.

Princess Diana set royal standards in other ways as well

Princess Diana set different royal standards and demonstrated the proper way to curtsy. She broke through many traditional royal ways of life and updated many of their traditions.

Princess Diana was very demonstrative. She used public displays of affection to show her feelings toward family members, friends, and the public.

Royal tours used to be months long, and children would be left at home with nannies and governesses. Diana broke that tradition when she and then Prince Charles and Diana were set to tour Australia and New Zealand in 1983, and 10-month-old Prince William would accompany them.

Those who are in direct line to the throne traditionally do not take the same flight together. However, when William and Harry were young, Diana insisted that she and Charles travel with their sons to have a normal family experience.

Diana also wanted to bring the antiquated royal birthing experience up to date, and she delivered both of her children in a hospital instead of at home. William became the first future British monarch to be born in a hospital when he was born at St. Mary’s on June 21, 1982. His brother, Prince Harry, was welcomed into the world in the same hospital in 1984.

Princess Diana was a senior royal family member from 1981 through 1986. She died in a car accident in Paris, France, in 1997 at the age of 36 and was given a royal funeral.