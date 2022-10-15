Princess Diana Former Photographer Says Meghan Markle Turned Prince Harry Into a ‘Puppet’

Princess Diana died more than 25 years ago and never got to meet either of the women her sons married. But when it comes to Meghan Markle, several people who knew Prince Harry’s mother have given their opinion on how she would feel about his wife.

Here’s what the late princess‘s photographer said about that and the former Suits star turning the Duke of Sussex into a “puppet.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry depart from Fua’amotu International Airport following their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga | Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images

Who was Princess Diana’s photographer?

John Swannell is a British photographer who has taken pictures of members of the royal family for decades. In the ’60s, he took Princess Anne’s 14th and 15th birthdays portraits. He also photographed Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex for a stamp celebrating their wedding as well as a celebration stamp marking the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday.

In 2002, he was asked to photograph Queen Elizabeth II to mark her Golden Jubilee and in 2012, he took the official portrait of the queen to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee. Several years earlier he was personally commissioned by Princess Diana to take what became classic portraits of her with Princes William and Harry.

Claim that Diana wouldn’t like Meghan because she ‘turned Harry into a puppet’

(L): Princess Diana | Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images, (R): Prince Harry alongside his wife Meghan Markle | KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Swannell recently said that he believes after marrying Meghan, Harry became “like a puppet” and he thinks that’s something Princess Diana would have been upset about.

“I don’t think [Diana] would have liked her because she’d think she’d stolen her son,” Swannell told the Daily Mail. “He’s like a puppet now.”

The photgrapher added: “Meghan seemingly had an agenda when she came over. She was a little-known actress and an opportunity came up, and she took it like anybody would. But she’s a very smart woman, that’s for sure. She’s an operator.”

Meghan has shown that she is the one in charge

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month. pic.twitter.com/hE4DVD1HaB — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) October 3, 2022

Many royal watchers believe that Meghan has sent messages time and time again that when it comes to her and Harry’s relationship, she is the one in charge. According to journalist Jane Moore, this was evident in a photo of the pair released on Oct. 3 just before they attended the One Young World opening ceremony in Manchester, England.

In an article for The Sun, Moore wrote: “Be in no doubt that Meghan is still the one pulling focus while her husband affects a more sidekick stance … she stares straight down the barrel of the camera lens with an authoritative air while Harry looks slightly sheepish.”

Moore added: “They are linking fingers in a show of togetherness, but the overall message of the image is that she is literally and metaphorically wearing the trousers.”

