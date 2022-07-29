Princess Diana Reportedly Had a Crush on George Michael During Their Tender Friendship

Princess Diana was friends with Elton John and even ‘developed a crush’ on the “Careless Whisper” singer George Michael. Here’s what we know about the relationship between these public figures.

Princess Diana was friends with George Michael

Princess Diana Talking To Pop Singers George Michael, Kd Lang, And Mick Hucknall At The World Aids Day Annual “concert Of Hope” | TIM GRAHAM/Getty Images

Aside from spending time with the royal family, Princess Diana had friendships with several chart-topping musicians. That includes Michael — the artist behind “Careless Whisper,” “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me),” and “Father Figure.”

“Princess Diana had a thing for pop stars,” James Gavin told Fox News Digital, according to NY Post. “She was a fan girl. She was infatuated with pop stars, and she got to know many of them.”

“She worked with some of them and invited them to perform at her events,” he continued. “Elton John and Princess Diana had a bond, but George Michael was shy about that. And as for George, there was no denying that she developed a crush on him.”

Princess Diana thought George Michael was ‘gorgeous”

The admiration between these public figures was mutual. In one quote, Princess Diana called Michael “gorgeous,” to which he responded, “thank you, ma’am – you’re pretty smashing yourself.”

“When it came to Princess Diana, George also found a kindred spirit, someone like him who was a public figure and trapped in this gilded cage,” Gavin explained in the novel George Michael: A Life. “And I think it was impossible not to be shy around her. She was the biggest star in England, far beyond greater than any of the pop stars she loved.”

“Diana was a sweet girl. She was no dummy, but she was very much an English rose,” he continued. “Unfortunately, she could never have a normal relationship or friendship in her life. But there would always be some distance between George and Diana. He didn’t want to exploit her in any way. And he was also uncomfortable.”

Even after several years of Princess Diana being separated from Charles, Prince of Wales, Michael and Princess Diana never had a romantic relationship. According to Daily Mail, however, “despite his homosexuality, George is said to have admitted ‘giving serious consideration’ to sleeping with the Princess.”

In 1998, Michael came out as gay, mentioning that he was in a committed relationship with a man. Even today, Princess Diana remains an honorary “gay icon” for her support and kindness toward the LGBTQ community.

Most notably, Princess Diana made history by shaking hands with an AIDs patient without gloves in 1991. At the time, she helped change the narrative that HIV/AIDs patients were “dangerous.”

“HIV does not make people dangerous to know,” she said to the press at the time. “So you can shake their hand and give them a hug, heaven knows they need it.”

