Kinsley Schofield claims that there are more tapes Princess Diana recorded as part of her a series of interview for Andrew Morton's 'Diana: Her True Story.'

Twenty-six years after Princess Diana‘s death, a royal commentator says six additional hours of revealing interview tapes have been found. These tapes are reportedly part of a collection of interviews the late Princess of Wales gave to biographer Andrew Morton. Her interviews ultimately became part of the book Diana: Her True Story, an unfiltered look at Diana’s life within the royal family.

Princess Diana looks slightly at the camera in an undated photo | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana spoke openly regarding royal life in a series of unearthed interviews

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield spoke to Talk TV‘s Cristo Foufas about the discovery of new tapes where Princess Diana discussed more aspects of royal life. She explained their origins.

“Do you remember Dr. James Colthurst? He was the middleman between [Princess] Diana and Andrew Morton,” she explained. “When he was writing Diana: Her True Story.”

“Diana would do these interviews with her dear friend James. He would bike these tapes to Andrew Morton,” the commentator explained.

Colthurst revealed six additional hours of Diana’s interview have never been heard before, Schofield says. “[Colthurst] worked with Tom Jennings on the documentary Diana: In Her Own Words,” she explained.

“Reportedly, these new tapes delve into Diana’s relationships with her family,” Schofield claims.

The royal commentator admits ‘it’s hard’ to criticize Harry for spilling secrets when Diana did the same thing

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield further explored the idea of new information surrounding Princess Diana’s life. She drew parallels between Prince Harry speaking out against the royal family and his mother doing the same thing.

“It’s hard to critique and criticize Harry for spilling family secrets when there are so many examples of his mother doing the same thing,” Schofield says.

“The Diana stuff is going to sell,” Schofield declared. “Previously [the documentary film] Diana: In Her Own Words was a smash hit.”

However, the royal commentator believes that while Diana’s memory should remain sacred, there is still so much mystery surrounding her. “To the point that people have created this character that might not necessarily be the truth. Getting to the truth is a really exciting thought,” she believes.

Is it appropriate to reveal new Diana information as Prince Harry faces off against the royal family?

Princess Diana and Prince Harry in a photo taken at Highgrove | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Kinsley Schofield believes that while any new information surrounding Princess Diana would only benefit her historically, it might not be the appropriate time to reveal such information. She referenced Prince Harry’s weakened relationship with the royal family as one reason why.

“I would not be releasing it right now,” she stated. “I don’t feel it is the appropriate time with the Harry chaos.”

She continued, “It is also the beginning of the king’s new reign. Allow King Charles to show us what he’s capable of doing.”

Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, when the car carrying her and Dodi al-Fayed crashed in Paris’s Pont de L’Alma tunnel. Almost 26 years later, her life and death continue to fascinate royalists.