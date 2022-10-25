Princess Diana‘s extraordinarily close bond with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, allowed her to stretch the boundaries of fun when it came to pulling pranks on her two boys. To William’s delight and embarrassment, one gag included supermodels who arrived just in time for his 13th birthday.

Princess Diana tried to give her sons William and Harry as normal an upbringing as possible

Princess Diana enjoyed a close relationship with her sons. She tried to give her children as normal an upbringing as possible, treating them to days out at theme parks, sending them to public school, and taking them on royal tours.

In the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Harry reflected on the joy his late mother brought to both him and William. “She was our mum. She still is our mum. And, of course, as a son, I would say this – she was the best mum in the world. She smothered us with love, that’s for sure.”

William said that his mom taught him how to address problems head-on. He told Big Issue, “she instinctively knew, and as I continue to try and highlight, the first step to fixing a problem is for everyone to see it for what it truly is,” he wrote. However, while teaching them about the world, she also fits in time for fun. Prince William was once a target of Diana’s prank for his 13th birthday when she invited some of the world’s most famous supermodels to Buckingham Palace to meet her son.

Princess Diana’s ultimate prank on Prince William included supermodels

Naomi Campbell shared on her YouTube series, “No Filter with Naomi,” the story of how she, Claudia Schiffer, and Christy Turlington surprised William after school by arriving at Buckingham Palace to celebrate his 13th birthday.

“I went with Claudia [Schiffer] and Christy [Turlington]. And he was coming home from school,” Naomi said. “And we had gotten there before he had gotten home from school, and Princess Diana was like, ‘Okay.’ So we were just like, ‘What do we do?’ I mean, it was so sweet.”

“Loved Princess Diana; I just loved her. Humble, how down-to-earth, and I’m blessed to know her for the time I did,” commented Campbell.

Crawford shared her own experience with Prince William. “I don’t remember, but look, I was blushing. I was so intimidated meeting Princess Diana and being at Kensington Palace, and just how completely down-to-earth she was because there’s so much protocol, I guess. Not being English, I don’t understand some of it.”

He revealed how ‘shocked’ he was to have three supermodels waiting for him

Prince William revisited this childhood memory in the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.

Prince William remembered: “She had organized it all so that when I came home from school, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell were all waiting for me at the top of the stairs. I was probably around 12 or 13 and had posters of them all in my bedroom.”

He admitted embarrassment at the joke and said he fell down the stairs from shock. William said of the memory. “It’s a very funny memory which will stay etched into my mind forever.”

