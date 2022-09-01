Princess Diana’s Boyfriend Dodi Fayed’s Apartment Has Remained Untouched, Just the Way He Left It Before His Death

Princess Diana wasn’t the only person who died in the horrific car crash in Paris back in 1997. Henri Paul, the driver of the vehicle she was traveling in, was also killed along with Diana’s boyfriend at the time Dodi Fayed.

We know that when the Princess of Wales and Fayed left the Hôtel Ritz that fateful night they were on their way to Fayed’s apartment. But what most people don’t know is that Fayed also owned another apartment in London which was purposely left exactly how it was at the time of his death more than two decades ago.

Side-by-side photos of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed | PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Diana and Fayed were close to his Paris apartment when the crash occurred

After dining at the Ritz, Diana and Fayed exited a rear door shortly after midnight as they tried to escape the paparazzi. However, photographers were assembled there as well and when the car driven by Paul pulled away paps on motorcycles gave chase. The vehicle Diana and Fayed were in ended up crashing into a pillar near the entrance of the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

They were only two miles from Fayed’s apartment off the Champs-Elysees, just near the Arc de Triomphe.

Fayed’s father left his son’s London apartment exactly the same for two decades

Photo of Princess Diana’s boyfriend Dodi Fayed | © Aaron Rapoport/CORBIS OUTLINE/Corbis via Getty Images

After Fayed’s death, his father Egyptian billionaire Mohammed Al-Fayed refused to sell his son’s flat on Park Lane in London. He also wanted it to stay just as Fayed had left it the last time he was alive so for two more than two decades it was basically untouched.

A friend of Al-Fayed’s told Express that “A cleaner regular cleans up the flat, but everything must be left exactly how it was when Dodi was living there.”

Inside Fayed’s belongings remain including a wall of VHS tapes. There is a portrait of Princess Diana on another wall and the space reportedly still holds signs from the time the pair spent there that summer.

Sources say that for the last two and half decades Al-Fayed spends 300 days a year sitting beside his son’s grave –which is in a mausoleum on the grounds of his mansion.

The yacht Diana and Fayed vacationed on is up for sale

Princess Diana and Prince William are seen holidaying on the Al Fayed family’s yacht in St. Tropez | Michel Dufour/WireImage

Something Al-Fayed did sell when his son died is the yacht that Diana and her two sons spent time on when they took a tour through the Mediterranean. The yacht is the same vessel where the paparazzi first spotted Diana and Fayed kissing as well.

In August 2022, exactly 25 years after the princess and her beau’s tragic death, the superyacht is on the market again. According to House and Garden, the 208-foot luxury vessel has a jacuzzi, a swim platform, a formal dining room, a bar, and office space.

RELATED: Did Prince William Approve of His Mother Princess Diana’s Relationship With Dodi Fayed?