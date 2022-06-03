Princess Diana’s Butler Says Meghan Markle ‘Smothers’ Prince Harry and Their Relationship Is Concerning

Paul Burrell was Princess Diana‘s butler and one of her closest confidants. He worked for the royal from 1987 up until her death in 1997. He has told many stories over the years about his time working for the Princess of Wales and her two sons.

Burrell revealed that he is one who asked the princes to select a piece of their mother’s jewelry to keep following her death. Prince Harry chose his mother’s engagement ring, the same ring he later gave to his older brother when Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton. When it came to the Duke of Sussex’s own engagement to Meghan Markle, Burrell said he was thrilled for Diana’s youngest son. Now, though he sees their things differently. Here’s why Burrell said Meghan is “smothering” Harry and their relationship concerns him.

Princess Diana with her butler, Paul Burrell, in 1994 | Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images

Diana’s former butler says Meghan was ‘smothering’ Harry during an appearance near their home

Burrell spoke to OK! magazine after seeing footage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a polo match near their home in Montecito.

Diana’s former employee admitted he was happy for the pair when they were first together but feels differently now saying: “I thought that Meghan was this breath of fresh air who would modernize the royal family and bring all the vital elements that were missing, but what kind of love is this? I feel that, from her body language at the polo, she came across as smothering.”

Burrell continued: “I think Harry is totally besotted with her. He’s given everything up. Of all the people I want to be happy, it’s Harry.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding hands onstage at Global Citizen Live in New York City | NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Burrell opined that Harry married Meghan because he was ‘looking for someone to guide him’

The ex-butler then opined that Harry marrying the former Suits star had a lot to do with his mom’s death.

“I think people have missed the fact he married a 36-year-old woman. That is very significant because his mother was 36 when she died,” Burrell said. “I think he was looking for someone mature to guide him.”

Burrell then added: “[Harry] wasn’t looking for a fling. I think he was looking for someone serious to put him back on the path he’d lost because his mother died. His heart broke and nobody could fix it until Meghan came along. Meghan fixed it.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking down the stairs of Sydney’s Opera House | SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

He also believes that Princess Diana would be ‘heartbroken’ over her sons’ strained relationship

Burrell also commented on how Princess Diana might feel about William and Harry’s rift.

“It is incomprehensible to think about the boys being so distanced. I cannot get my head around it. I saw those boys grow up and they were tighter than you can possibly believe,” he explained (per Newsweek). “They referred to each other about everything. When Diana died I thought they would be inseparable.”

Burrell went on to say: “[Diana] would be heartbroken. It wouldn’t have got as bad as this if she was still here. She’d have banged their heads together. She’s probably the only person that could have done that. If Diana had been here [the rift] would never have happened.”

