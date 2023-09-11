Princess Diana’s Former Friend Says Harry and Meghan Never Would Have Left the Family if Diana Were Still Alive

Princess Diana had a close relationship with her younger son, Prince Harry, who was not even a teenager when she died. But Diana's former friend says that if Diana were here, Harry and Meghan would likely still be a part of the royal family.

Princess Diana was incredibly close with her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until her tragic death in 1997. And the princess could certainly relate to the difficulties that came with being inserted into the royal family spotlight. It’s a position of fame like no other and can be jolting if you weren’t raised with the same lifestyle.

Of course, Meghan Markle knows that all too well. He life changed drastically after marrying Prince Harry, and it was such a difficult transition with so many twists and turns that Meghan and Harry wound up leaving the royal family. However, Diana’s former confidante and butler says he believes Meghan and Harry would have remained royalty had Diana still been alive.

Princess Diana with Prince Harry in 1995 | Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Diana’s former butler thinks Princess Diana would have ‘encouraged’ Meghan Markle

When Meghan met Harry, her world turned upside down. Of course, she’d met the man she loved, but she’d also been at the center of plenty of media scrutiny, family drama, and overall stress. The difficulties with the media, plus the lack of the royal family’s defense as well as the rising tensions, ultimately caused Harry and Meghan to step down from their royal roles and start new lives in California. But Paul Burrell, Diana’s former butler, thinks Diana would have helped Meghan through the difficult times and “encouraged” her to remain in the royal family.

“I think Diana would have embraced Meghan,” Burrell told Mirror. “I think she would have tried to understand her.”

Burrell continued, “She would have loved Meghan. She would have embraced her. She wouldn’t have agreed with everything that’s happened since but in the initial days she would have encouraged her, educated her, and embraced her.” Of course, Diana went through scrutiny of her own as well as plenty of transition from commoner to princess, so maybe she could have helped Meghan figure things out.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Paul Burrell says Princess Diana always ‘loved America’

Part of the reason Burrell thinks Diana would have embraced Meghan so much is because Diana also loved the United States. “Diana loved America; she loved Americans. And she understood it was a different culture,” he said. Burrell also added that Diana had been considering purchasing a vacation home for herself in the United States. She’d loved a home in Malibu and had her eye on purchasing it, but she never got the chance to because she died so young.

It’s possible that Diana’s love for the United States was actually encouraging for Harry when he first met the Duchess of Sussex. Since Meghan was not British, perhaps he was concerned about scrutiny, but his mother’s love for the country might have encouraged him to go for Meghan anyway.

Meghan’s difficulties with the royal family led to rising tensions, and things have not been the same since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal roles. Perhaps there is still a way the two can reconcile with the rest of the family, but it appears to be a long road ahead.