Princess Diana’s Friend Says the Late Royal Wouldn’t Be a Big Meghan Markle Fan Because She Was So Protective of Prince Harry

Prince Harry was just 12 when his mother, Princess Diana, died following a car crash in Paris. Many believe that the Princess of Wales would be so proud of the humanitarian work and causes her son has supported over the years. But how would she feel about his wife, Meghan Markle, and the direction their lives have taken today?

According to Princess Diana’s friend Tina Brown, the late royal wouldn’t be a big fan of the Duchess of Sussex.

Brown knew Princess Diana for years and met with weeks before she died

Brown is an author and has worked as an editor for a number of prominent magazines. She was also close with Princess Diana and even met with her a few weeks before the royal’s tragic death in 1997.

When asked what she thinks her friend’s life would be like if she were still alive today, Brown told Tatler: “I think she would have achieved it all. She was an obsessive communicator — her Instagram account’s numbers would have rivaled the Pope’s.

“The world has moved decisively in her direction since she died. Everything she said then about the royal family’s need to modernize is being reinforced post-Meghan. Everything she felt about the need to promote more empathy and responsiveness is a defining social value today.”

Brown said Diana was very protective of Harry and wouldn’t be a ‘great fan of Meghan’

Speaking of Meghan, Brown discussed what Diana may have thought of her youngest son’s bride. She believes that the princess would have been “thrilled” when Harry met Meghan because he was so happy. However, Brown thinks that because of how protective Diana was of Harry she wouldn’t be too pleased with the direction of his life now.

“Diana was very protective of her boys,” Brown explained via Daily Beast. “She would have been very, very protective of Harry and I believe very anxious about this direction they’ve taken. I think she would have felt Meghan was steering Harry in a direction that was not good for Harry.”

She added that the prince’s mom probably wouldn’t be a big fan of his wife opining: “I don’t think Diana would have been the great fan of Meghan that Meghan herself might perhaps imagine.”

Prince Harry thinks his mom would have supported him, but Brown thinks he’s disruptive

During Harry and Meghan’s primetime special with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex said that his mother would have approved of him stepping away from his role within the monarchy and speaking his truth in press interviews.

“I’ve got a hell of a lot of my mum in me,” he told Oprah. “The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth.”

Brown though says that the Sussexes have become “disruptive.”

“Meghan got angry so fast and that’s what’s rocked the family. They’re still reeling and just baffled why it seemed to go wrong so quickly,” the author claimed. “It’s still a source of great pain to them; they were also completely knocked for six when they decided to do the Oprah interview, and now Harry’s doing a book. Harry has become a disruptive force in the family.”

