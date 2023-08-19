According to a book, Princess Diana's siblings didn't agree with Prince Harry when he compared Meghan Markle to his mother.

Prince Harry didn’t get the reaction he’d hoped for when introducing Meghan Markle to Princess Diana’s sisters and best friend. According to an author, the Duke of Sussex drew comparisons between his then-girlfriend and late mother they didn’t see.

Diana’s brother, sisters, and best friend didn’t think she ‘had anything in common’ with Meghan, royal author says

In his book, ​​Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, royal author Tom Bower claimed Diana’s siblings — Earl Charles Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Baroness Jane Fellowes — as well as her best friend, Julia Samuel, failed to see the parallels between Meghan and his mother.

“Harry had introduced Meghan to Diana’s two sisters, Jane and Sarah, and her best friend Julia Samuel,” Bower wrote (via Mirror). He’d “assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée. Both, he said, shared the same problems.”

However, their apparent failure to see what Harry saw, that they were alike in many ways, “disappointed” the now-38-year-old. “No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend,” Bower continued. “More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the royal family.”

The author also claimed Harry’s uncle Charles talked with him on Prince William’s suggestion, cautioning him to slow his relationship with Meghan down. “His advice provoked a bitter reaction,” Bower writes.

Harry compared Meghan to Diana in Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries

In Harry & Meghan, the December 2022 Netflix docuseries about the couple’s love story and leaving life as senior working royals, Harry discussed his wife’s similarities to Diana.

“So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mom,” Harry said. “She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

“I accept that they’ll be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it,” he continued. “But I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my mom. You know, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

Meghan hit it off with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, according to Harry

Just weeks after introducing Meghan to Prince William, Harry finally introduced Meghan to his father, King Charles III, and stepmother Queen Camilla. (Meeting Kate Middleton came later in early 2017.) The introductions, which were made at Clarence House in October 2016, were featured in a passage of Spare, Harry’s January 2023 memoir.

In it, the father of two recalled how he and Meghan were “so nervous all day that we hadn’t eaten.” Harry also shared he’d walked the then-Suits star through how the introductions would go beforehand and even gave her tips on how to wear her hair (down) and makeup (minimal) in the way “Pa likes it.”

Harry shared what topics were discussed, from “fur babies” and tea to “Britishisms versus Americanisms” and Meghan’s acting career.