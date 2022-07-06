Princess Diana’s Wimbledon Style Often Included 1 Beloved Jewelry Trend

Princess Diana continues to capture the hearts of many even after her death over 20 years ago. Despite being part of the royal family, many people felt as though they could relate to her. She was able to connect with strangers and became memorable for various things, often referred to as “the people’s princess.”

Portrait of Diana, Princess of Wales during the Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon in London, 1995 | Clive Brunskill/Allsport/Getty Images

One thing fans of Princess Diana loved in particular was her fashion sense, from her formalwear to her casual streetwear. She often had stylish outfits, and different accessories like the Spencer Tiara became famous. Furthermore, her attire at Wimbledon usually had one particular jewelry trend.

Princess Diana made iconic fashion choices

https://twitter.com/DoYouRemember/status/1542825778441867264

One of the things people remember Princess Diana for is her wardrobe. According to Newsweek, she is a fashion icon because her style has inspired designers decades later. Even now, people still recall some of the most memorable outfits she had.

Princess Diana’s wedding gown is an example of several of her popular dresses. The bell-shaped attire had huge, puffy sleeves and a long train. While people likely felt shocked to see the dress, she would continue to surprise the public in the following years.

While Princess Diana turned fashion into a hobby after her wedding, she drew even more attention after the divorce. Eyes fell on her as she began to wear more revealing outfits to different events. For instance, her low-cut black dress became known as the “revenge dress.”

In addition to her attire, people knew that Princess Diana loved pearl jewelry. When she joined the royal family, she wore plenty of pearls like the Collingwood earrings. Now, her favorite type of accessories is making a comeback this year. Some people have called the resurgence the “return of the power pearl.”

Princess Diana wore pearl jewelry to Wimbledon

There's no one we'd rather people-watch at Wimbledon than Princess Diana – see every picture of her at the tennis here https://t.co/fnWuAOCzro pic.twitter.com/ZGtKwRCLn7 — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) July 4, 2018

Princess Diana never stopped looking fashionable in front of the camera, even at Wimbledon. While her outfits each year may have differed, one jewelry trend that remained consistent was the pearls. At the sports event, fans often saw her with a pearl accessory of some kind.

Vogue lists some of Diana’s ensembles from past Wimbledon events, and one includes a necklace from 1981. The accessory that she wore had a simple design of a string of pearls. The piece of jewelry matched her bright blue floral wrap coord.

During the match between Boris Becker and Pete Sampras, Princess Diana wore gold and pearl earrings. The pair of statement earrings were from Chanel, and she had a pearl necklace to match. Of course, both accessories went well with her pastel attire.

In fact, Princess Diana wore several pairs of earrings to Wimbledon over the years. In 1991, she had white pearls to go with her patterned purple shirt. Another example is the statement earrings she sported during the game between John McEnroe and Mats Wilander.

Princess Diana was enthusiastic about tennis

Princess Diana’s Wimbledon style through the years to take inspiration from ahead of the great championships next week https://t.co/KQ0mmEchZh pic.twitter.com/gHsWQeW3vF — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) June 25, 2019

Some royal family members enjoy seeing a game of tennis, but Diana seemed to have loved the sport the most. Not only was she a big fan, but Hello! reports that she learned how to play. Diana received lessons at the Harbour Club and once played doubles with a German tennis player.

If Diana was not using a racket, she was watching the pros from the sidelines. In fact, she often attended the Wimbledon Stadium to see one of the Grand Slam tournaments. Countless photos from the ’80s and ’90s show her watching and cheering from the royal box seats.

Even though Diana is gone, the love of tennis is still alive in her children and in-laws. Therefore, people will likely see Prince William and Princess Kate at Wimbledon this year. The tournament runs from late June to July 10.

RELATED: Princess Diana Reportedly Tried to ‘Shield’ Prince Harry From 1 ‘Damaging’ Label, Biographer Says