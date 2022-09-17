Princess Love Reportedly Not Dating Promoter Amid Split From Ray J

Love & Hip Hop stars Ray J and Princess Love remain in a bitter divorce. Their marriage has been riddled with drama with in-laws and Ray’s constant cheating. After several breakups, it appears Love is finally ready to move on and has been rumored to be dating a promoter. This comes after a cringeworthy clip of Ray scolding Love for catching feelings for another man surfacing online. But sources say the man Love has moved on with is not the promoter in question.

Ray J and Princess Love | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV

Ray J upset over Princess Love developing feelings for another man

The current season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami is documenting Ray and Love’s road to divorce. He alleges he filed for divorce after Love chose not to visit him in the hospital while he was battling pneumonia. Ray says became more upset when he learned that Love was developing feelings for another man. He says her offense is worse than his cheating throughout their dating and even their marriage.

Source: YouTube

“You grew a connection with somebody, you like somebody. I’ve never liked nobody. That’s a problem. Whether I get my d–k **sucked by a random in an alley or not, I don’t know these b—-es name,” he told her in an episode. Love says Ray is just as guilty, but Ray disagrees. “Yet you like a n—a, and building a relationship with somebody is deep, and I’ve never done that,” he snapped back.

Love says Ray simply can’t take what he dishes, telling him: “I think you can’t handle what’s done to you.” Ray responded, “I’m faithful and you’re a cheater, period.” Love later stormed off in tears when Ray questioned how their children would view her for her having a relationship with another man.

She reportedly moved on with a club promoter, but sources deny such

Per social media users and blog sites, the mother of two seemingly moved on with Bear Da Prince. He is a New York-based entrepreneur/restaurant owner and promoter, per his Instagram account. Love was in New York for its annual fashion week.

Source: YouTube

The model posted a picture with friend and musician Paloma Ford from the fashion-filled week of festivities and was reportedly in the same venues as Da Prince. But sources from The Jasmine Brand say the two aren’t dating. “He is only a friend of a friend,” the source told the media outlet.

The two do, however, follow one another on Instagram. Social media screenshots shared on multiple blog pages showed Love and Da Prince liking one another’s photos.

The couple have split multiple times over the years

Whether or not Love and Ray actually go their separate ways for good this time around has yet to be seen. The two have filed for divorce multiple times since their Aug. 2016 nuptials. Love was the first to file for divorce in May 2020, only to withdraw the petition two months later. She and Ray moved to Miami for a fresh start. But Ray surprised everyone when he filed documents that Fall.

Months later, the two confirmed they were working things out again, but it was short-lived, with Ray filing again the same year with Love alleging she was blindsided. She claimed she learned about the filing on social media.

But again, they reconciled. They attended the 2022 BET Awards, kissing and holding hands. She also was by Ray’s side during Ray’s meme-worthy performance at the Omarion/Mario Verzuz battle. They’ve since scrapped one another from their respective Instagram accounts.

RELATED: Princess Love Is Not Open To Counseling With Ray J