The King of Rock and Roll brought Priscilla Presley's mother great comfort in her final days.

Faced with the imminent death of her beloved mother, Ann, Priscilla Presley was comforted in knowing she was able to give her some peace. Priscilla says she played Elvis Presley‘s gospel music for her mother in her final hours, hoping it would bring her comfort.

Priscilla Presley’s beloved mother, Ann Iverson, died in 2021

In August 2021, Priscilla Presley told People Magazine that she knew her mother had reached the end of her life. Subsequently, she arranged for a religious blessing for Ann.

“I had a priest come in to give her her last rites about four days before she died. He told me, ‘Remember Priscilla, hearing is the last thing that goes, so say positive things for her spirit,'” she revealed.

Priscilla took that advice and played some of her late ex-husband‘s gospel music for her mother. She hoped it would comfort Anne in her final days.

“Every night I’d play Elvis’ gospel music to her — ‘In the Garden,” Amazing Grace,’ ‘How Great Thou Art,'” Priscilla said. “All the songs she loved.”

She continued, “She was basically in a coma, but she would just touch my finger, so I knew that she was there. She was listening.”

Priscilla Presley shared intimate details of her final moments with her mother Ann

On the day her mom died, Priscilla Presley said she spoke directly to Ann and told her it was “OK to go.” She then shared details of the powerful experience she had when her mother passed.

Priscilla said, “She had a little smile on her face, and then I felt this air coming from her. I never experienced that before. The actual feeling of the spirit coming out of the body.”

After her mother’s death, Priscilla shared the following remarks on her Instagram page. There, she spoke of her mother’s best attributes and sorrow at losing her.

“I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed today,” the post began.

It continued, “She was the light of our lives. She never wanted any attention on herself. Her children were her everything. May you Rest In Peace, Mom. You will always be with us.”

In 5 Years, Prisiclla Presley faced the loss of both her parents, grandson and her daughter

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley photographed together in 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada | Bryan Steffy/WireImage

On Jan. 4, 2018, Priscilla Presley’s stepfather, Paul Beaulieu, died after a long illness. He served over 25 years in the United States military in WWII, Korea, Germany, and Vietnam.

In 2020, Priscilla’s grandson Benjamin Keough died by suicide at age 27. He was buried at Graceland, directly across from his grandfather, Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla and Elvis’ only daughter, died at 54 on Jan. 12, 2023. First responders had been dispatched to her home in Calabasas, where they found her in cardiac arrest.

The California Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that Lisa Marie died of natural causes. A small bowel obstruction caused the cardiac arrest.