Elvis Presley was incredibly invested in his spirituality. According to Priscilla, he could actually heal headaches with a single touch.

Priscilla Presley got to know Elvis Presley’s spiritual side well during their relationship. He encouraged her to read books about spirituality and led Bible reading sessions in their home. While he became more interested in spirituality as an adult, he was always religious. Priscilla explained she had experienced Elvis heal her with just a touch.

Priscilla Presley said Elvis had the ability to heal with touch

Elvis discovered his early musical inspiration in the church he attended with his family. The teachings also shaped his personality as an adult.

“The spiritual side of Elvis was a dominant part of his nature,” Priscilla wrote in her book Elvis and Me. “As a small boy growing up in Tupelo, Mississippi, he and his family attended church regularly at the First Assembly of God. He was raised on hellfire-and-brimstone preaching that put the fear of God in you and music that led you to the Pearly Gates. Elvis, Vernon, and Gladys would join us in congregation and choir, and it was then that music first rocked Elvis’ soul.”

Elvis Presley | Keystone/Getty Images

She explained that he kept these teachings with him as he aged. He believed he could heal with his touch, something Priscilla experienced.

“He was capable of spiritual hearing; one touch of his hands to my temples and the most painful headaches disappeared.”

Elvis Presley grew interested in spirituality as an adult

While religion had always been a part of Elvis’ life, he threw himself into studying spirituality and philosophy after meeting a new barber, Larry Geller.

“Elvis discovered there were many great masters besides Jesus,” Priscilla wrote. “There were Buddha, Muhammad, Moses, and others, each ‘chosen by God to serve a purpose.’ What I was now witnessing in Elvis was the emergence of that part of his nature that was thirsting for answers to all the fundamental questions of life.”

Elvis studied books, hosted Bible studies, and had long discussions with Geller. He hoped spirituality would give him answers to life’s meaning.

“He asked Larry why, out of all the people in the universe, he had been chosen to influence so many millions of souls,” Priscilla wrote. “Granted this unique position, how could he contribute to save a world burdened with hunger, disease, and poverty? Why was there so much human suffering in the first place? And why wasn’t he happy, when he had more than anyone could want?”

Priscilla Presley said Elvis’ interest in spirituality became a concern

While Elvis found spirituality fascinating, the people close to him didn’t like his interest in it.

“However, many in the group, myself included, were suspicious of them,” Priscilla wrote. “We were all threatened by Elvis’ involvement with Larry. It was keeping him from us. It seemed as if Elvis was always off alone reading esoteric books or in deep discussion with Larry about God’s master plan for the universe.”

Elvis Presley | Bettmann/Contributor via Getty

Eventually, Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker, grew so concerned about Geller’s influence over Elvis that he instructed him to cut him out. Though Elvis liked Geller, he followed Parker’s orders.

“I was surprised at how attentively Elvis was listening,” Priscilla explained. “Elvis had always argued with anyone, even me, who said anything against Larry. At one point, it seemed Elvis would cut off his right arm for Larry. But now Elvis promised the Colonel he wouldn’t spend any more time than he had to with him. He kept his promise. He only used Larry to style his hair and was never alone with him again.”