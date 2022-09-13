Priscilla Presley’s ‘Elvis and Me’ Book Gets Big Screen Redo as ‘Priscilla’

Priscilla Presley‘s book about her life with Elvis Presley, titled Elvis and Me, is getting a second chance as a big-screen blockbuster titled Priscilla. The original interpretation of Presley’s love story with the King of Rock and Roll made its debut as a television movie in 1988. However, for its newest incarnation, Sofia Coppola tells Presley’s story. She cast Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi as the King of Rock and Roll. Cailee Spaeny will portray Presley.

‘Elvis and Me’ made its television debut in 1988

The television movie Elvis and Me debuted on the ABC network in two parts. Starring Dale Midkiff as Elvis and Susan Walters as Presley, the story detailed her version of the couple’s love story. The movie began upon Elvis and Presley’s first meeting in 1959. The story moved through their courtship, marriage, the birth of only daughter Lisa Marie, and their subsequent divorce.

According to IMDb, Elvis and Me ranked number one in the category of television movies for 1988 and nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for hairstyling.

Presley was an executive producer on the telefilm, based on her 1985 book co-written by Sandra Harmon.

Priscilla Presley’s’Elvis and Me’ gets a second chance, this time on the big screen

Variety reported on Sept. 12 that Coppola wrote and will direct the feature film, titled Priscilla. The film will shoot in Toronto beginning this fall.

Elordi and Spaeny are the latest stars to portray Elvis and Priscilla Presley on screen. Spaney stars on Mare of Easttown.

Elvis, a drama from Baz Luhrmann, stars Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge. The Presley family supported the film on social media and in interviews before its June 2022 theatrical release.

Jacob Elordi spoke of Elvis’ influence on his life to GQ

Elordi spoke about the King of Rock and Roll’s impact on his life in an Aug. 2022 interview with GQ Magazine.

“I was just like, damn, Elvis Presley wanted to be James Dean. He wanted to be Marlon Brando,” the actor stated. “I’ve researched almost every actor from that period, and I passed [Elvis] off as an entertainer and singer. But then he was an actor. I guess, in a way, I’m trying to learn from these people. Because I don’t have friends who have been through the same thing, they’re like guiding beacons.”

Elordi continued, “He was talking, and he was so charming to the press, but you could see in his eyes that he was just tired,” said Elordi. “He’s like, ‘I’m tired, man. I only get four or five hours of sleep; I’m tired.’ That’s sad to me because it’s a different period, and someone who’s gone 10 billion times anything I’ve experienced, but the same kind of feeling.”

