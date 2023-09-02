The king of rock and roll's ex-wife has had a firm hand in keeping his legacy alive for generations.

Priscilla Presley tried to keep her ex-husband Elvis Presley‘s “DNA in everything” connected to his Graceland home. Located in Memphis, TN, the estate is the second most visited private home in the United States, next to the White House. While the area surrounding the home has changed substantially in the 41 years since Graceland opened to the public, Elvis’ touch remains in every modification.

How does Priscilla Presley keep Elvis Presley’s memory alive?

After Elvis Presley’s death, his father, Vernon Presley, seemed unable to keep up with Graceland’s rising costs. After his death, Priscilla Presley was left with what appeared to be an insurmountable problem

Therefore, Priscilla, along with the Presley family accountant Joseph A. Hanks and the National Bank of Commerce in Memphis, came up with the idea to turn the Presley family home into a tourist attraction. The move proved fruitful, and Priscilla was credited with turning Elvis’ floundering financial situation around.

However, one thing was essential: that Elvis’ was reflected in everything surrounding Graceland. Priscilla subsequently discussed this aspect of Graceland and its surrounding entertainment complex in 2017 with Variety.

“We try to keep Elvis’ DNA in everything. I used to call it “the culture of Elvis.” But it’s the DNA of who he was, and trying to keep it a sanctuary,” Priscilla said. “We try to keep it why he came back to Graceland in the first place: leaving Hollywood, leaving Vegas, and coming back to his home, where he felt the most comfortable.”

Did Priscilla Presley think opening Graceland would be successful?

Graceland’s candlelight vigil is the cornerstone of Elvis Presley week each August at the Memphis mansion | Karen Kasmauski/Corbis via Getty Images

Priscilla Presley had reservations about opening Graceland up to the public. After all, it was Elvis Presley’s family home and a place he escaped to get away from the public.

Therefore, opening his home to visitors was perceived as odd. However, Priscilla believed this was a sound business decision and a way to keep the home from falling into financial trouble.

But that didn’t mean she thought Graceland, as a museum, would be successful. She told Variety, “Jack Soden was our CEO, and the two of us opened Graceland (in 1982). This is his quote: ‘We were passing out invitations, but we never got an RSVP.’”

Priscilla continued, “We had no idea if we would be successful or if anyone would even show up. Because in my search and my wish to open up Graceland, I was told by my cohorts that Elvis would be forgotten in six months.”

Today, Elvis Presley’s Graceland boasts an entertainment complex and a hotel

When Graceland opened in 1982, Elvis Presley’s primary residence and extensive car collection were the main draws of the home. Today, the Graceland experience has evolved into an entertainment complex housing the king of rock and roll’s artifacts and a luxury hotel.

Priscilla Presley shared details of the Graceland experience with Variety. She explained how the property continues to evolve.

“The Guest House at Graceland was built very Southern in feel and look to complement Graceland. And we had the acreage to do that,” she began.

In keeping with her motto of ensuring Elvis’ DNA was represented in everything, “the decoration was done to put the feel of Elvis there. I knew all the colors that he liked. I knew the type of furniture that he would go for. It could not be common, that’s for sure. It would have to be Elvis’ feel all the way.”

She continued, “(The same for) the place across the street, we call Elvis Presley’s Memphis. Elvis always wanted and envisioned that area (across from Graceland) to stay that way (as it was in the 1950s). But when he returned from the army, a little mini-mall was up, which we used as our complex for the car museum, the ticket office, and the planes.”

“Elvis always said, “I wish it were all a grassy area” (again). And that’s what we did, to give that feel of the sanctuary all around. We removed all of that and put the complex in the back larger. I think the fans are enjoying it,” Priscilla concluded.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland welcomes over 500,000 visitors per year. Today, the home is owned by Riley Keough, who took over the estate following the death of her mother, Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.