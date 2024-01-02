Marriage to the King of Rock and Roll wasn't all it was cracked up to be said his only wife.

Priscilla Presley has always spoken carefully regarding her relationship with Elvis Presley. However, she rarely touched on how his ardent fans perceived and treated her. In a 2016 interview, Priscilla admitted that life as Elvis’ significant other was a “hard road.” She admits, “I was hated for marrying him.”

Life as Elvis Presley’s partner had its challenges, admitted Priscilla Presley

When Priscilla Presley entered Elvis Presley’s world in 1959, she had a protective bubble around her and their relationship. Since Elvis was overseas, it was difficult for the press to find out who he was dating.

But Priscilla became the girl he left behind when she appeared at the airport to wave him off. He even discussed their relationship, without mentioning her by name, in his first interview after leaving the US Army.

However, it took two long years for Priscilla and Elvis to reunite romantically. Even then, she found she had to “adapt” to his world at Graceland, saying her teenage years were not “normal” to the Huffington Post.

“You saw the movies he wanted to see, you listened to the music he listened to, you’d go to places he would go. So you really kind of lost yourself.” she continued.

“I was hated for marrying him, for getting a divorce,” Priscilla admitted. “Having people being critical but not knowing what your life was and not knowing that you were trying desperately to be a good wife, to be a good mother, to be a good companion — it was a hard road.”

She admits it was a ‘tug of war’ trying to make her relationship with Elvis Presley work

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley on their wedding day in May 1967 | Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Priscilla Presley’s relationship with Elvis Presley evolved into marriage and parenthood. She claimed it was difficult to manage the worlds of rock and roll and a stable home life.

“It was difficult, especially at a young age, being a new wife, automatically being a new mother, and being in rock and roll. The three don’t mix,” Priscilla shared. “I wanted to be a mom, and yet, I traveled a lot, and Elvis wanted me to be with him.”

She added, “It was a tug of war of trying to make it all work.” Priscilla said she and the late rock legend shared some “wonderful times” together.

One of these memorable moments was renewing their wedding vows

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley renewed their wedding vows several years after their lavish Las Vegas wedding ceremony. The couple was wed in the Aladdin Hotel on May 1, 1967.

Per People Magazine, Elvis and Priscilla renewed their vows in Hawaii. Their ceremony was reportedly an almost scene-for-scene recreation of the wedding in his movie Blue Hawaii.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley were married for six years. They divorced in 1973 and shared custody of their only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.