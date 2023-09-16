Elvis Presley was often absent from Graceland, leaving Priscilla alone. She struggled to find an outlet while she was there. Here's why.

Priscilla Presley moved to Graceland to be close to Elvis, but he spent much of his time working on films. While he was gone, Priscilla had to entertain herself, which she found difficult. She had to follow a number of rules at the house, and they all began to feel suffocating. Finally, though, she found an outlet for herself. Then, Elvis’ grandmother guilted her into staying in the home.

Priscilla Presley discovered freedom at Graceland

Priscilla moved from Germany to Graceland as a high school student. Elvis wanted her close by, but he was often off filming movies. In his absence, Priscilla began to find the rules of Graceland oppressive; she was once severely chastised for sitting on the front lawn while playing with her dog.

Eventually, Priscilla asked Elvis’ father, Vernon, if she could take Elvis’ car for a drive. He “reluctantly” agreed, and Priscilla finally experienced the independence she craved.

Priscilla Presley | Bettmann/Contributor via Getty

“With the radio blaring and the windows wide open I sped down Highway 51 South, enjoying my newfound independence,” she wrote in her book Elvis and Me. “I pulled up in front of Patsy Presley’s house and said, ‘Hop in. Let’s go for a drive.’”

Patsy was Elvis’ cousin who worked at Graceland. Priscilla had spent time with her in the office before Vernon banned her from going there during work hours.

“Patsy introduced me to Leonard’s Drive-In, where we would spend at least one night a week when we didn’t go bowling or to a movie.”

Priscilla described this as her “only relief” from the strict rules of Graceland.

Elvis’ grandma guilted Priscilla Presley back to Graceland

Priscilla also spent a good deal of time with Elvis’ grandmother. They got along well, and after Elvis made her quit a modeling job, she passed most of her days in his grandmother’s room.

“I started spending even more time in Grandma’s room,” she wrote. “I liked being with her. She was always in her favorite chair, ready to share her loving stories about Elvis.”

Graceland | GAB Archive/Redferns

While Priscilla liked Elvis’ grandmother, she preferred Patsy’s company, as they were far closer in age. Elvis’ grandmother soon guilted her away from her “only relief,” though.

“[I] went to [Patsy] every chance I got,” Priscilla wrote. “But then Grandma complained that she was being neglected. She reminded me that Elvis’ old girlfriends used to stay with her every single night he was gone. Torn, I couldn’t wait for Elvis’ return.”

She felt that she couldn’t discuss any of these problems with Elvis

Priscilla longed for Elvis to return but had to make do with phone calls as she waited. On these calls, she could never tell him about how she felt.

“I wanted to say, ‘Elvis, talk to me, help me get through these new experiences,’” she wrote. “But I realized that he didn’t want to hear about my problems. He felt he had enough of his own.”

She forced brightness into her voice every time he called.

“When he asked me how I was doing, I became very animated and said, ‘Just great, Elvis. Everything is wonderful.’ But when we hung up, I still felt an emptiness. I began counting the days until he came home.”