Priscilla Presley saw her dance lessons as a crucial outlet in her life. Soon, though, she learned that she wasn't as free as she thought.

For much of Priscilla Presley’s relationship with Elvis Presley, she felt restricted by his lifestyle. When she moved into Graceland, she felt caught in an isolating world that revolved solely around Elvis. Not long after they married, though, she found an escape in dance lessons. She felt a newfound sense of freedom that quickly came crashing down when she discovered that a member of Elvis’ entourage had been tracking her.

Priscilla Presley threw herself into dance lessons while Elvis worked on his career

In the mid-1960s, Elvis’ career dipped in a way that damaged his confidence and his relationship. In 1968, though, he had the opportunity to do a TV special that reinvigorated his creativity and dedication to his career. He was often away working on the special. When he was gone, Priscilla threw herself into dance lessons.

Priscilla Presley and Louis van Amstel on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ | Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“In his absence, I was taking care of Lisa in addition to attending dance classes in the morning, ballet in the early evening, and two jazz classes at night, lasting often until one in the morning,” she wrote in her book Elvis and Me. “I was now studying with a new dance instructor, who was using me to give demonstrations for the evening classes. Many of the students were professional dancers. I had diligently worked my way into the company, rehearsing four hours every day to master new steps, constantly pushing myself to new limits, and eventually I was to take place in the dance company, anonymously performing shows on weekends at shows in the LA area.”

She believed that her focus on dance was good for their relationship. She had interests outside of Elvis, allowing her to be less reliant on him.

Someone on Elvis’ entourage began to track Priscilla Presley

Priscilla loved the freedom dance gave her, but this soon fell apart.

“This new freedom nearly came to an abrupt end when a newcomer to the clan decided to take it upon himself to investigate my comings and goings,” she wrote. “He reported to Elvis that I was seen coming out of a dance studio at a late hour and did Elvis want him to carry it any further.”

Elvis’ reaction surprised Priscilla, though. While he was prone to jealous rages, he sided with her.

“Elvis’ unpredictability in dealing with certain crises in life could be astounding,” she wrote. “Logically, such a volatile man would explode. Instead, he made no accusations. His only comment was, ‘Little One, there are some people who are insinuating you’ve been seen coming out of a dance studio at late hours.'”

Priscilla didn’t deny it and begged Elvis to tell her who had given him this information. Elvis wouldn’t tell her but insinuated this person should “keep the f*** to his own business.” Still, the knowledge that someone had been following her was enough to break the illusion of freedom she’d built.

She experienced something similar when she first moved into Graceland

Priscilla had a similar experience when she first moved into Graceland. Elvis was often away filming movies, leaving Priscilla to entertain herself at home. She began going to the movies with Elvis’ cousin Patsy, describing these outings as her “only relief” from Graceland. It didn’t take long for Elvis’ grandmother to take this away from her.

Priscilla Presley | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“[I] went to [Patsy] every chance I got,” Priscilla wrote. “But then Grandma complained that she was being neglected. She reminded me that Elvis’ old girlfriends used to stay with her every single night he was gone. Torn, I couldn’t wait for Elvis’ return.”