Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Had a ‘Royal Wedding,’ 30 Rock’s Jack McBrayer Recalled

Actor Jack McBrayer from NBC‘s 30 Rock recalled attending the incredible wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, likening it to a “royal wedding.”

He spilled a few details about the week-long event to Conan O’Brien, sharing that his decades-long friendship with the Jonas Brothers began when they were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live in 2009. McBrayer said his path crossed with the Jonas Brothers for years after and eventually, he became close with Nick Jonas and his then fiancé Priyanka Chopra. He was invited to their wedding in India, which McBrayer said was nothing short of magical.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had an Indian wedding, Jack McBrayer shares

“So I get invited to this wedding in India,” he recalled on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast. “Have I ever been to India? No. So I was so honored. It was bonkers. I was like, ‘Yes!’ If you’re being serious, yes. And so I had a mutual friend help me figure out how to book that flight.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas | Manoj Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

McBrayer said attending an Indian wedding was an amazing experience. “If you ever get invited to an Indian wedding, say yes,” he advised. “It’s a week-long and it’s amazing. There’s so many different events. And there’s so many different wardrobe changes. Like it’s bonkers and it is fun. And it’s just beautiful and musical. Colors everywhere. It was really, really fantastic.”

He still talks to relatives from both sides of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s families

McBrayer said he flew to the city of Jodhpur for the nuptials. “It was beautiful,” he recalled. “And it was like nothing I’d ever … it was like a royal wedding, I guess. I’d never been to one. But it was wild.”

“I’m still friends with all of Priyanka’s cousins,” he added. “And I know all the North Carolina family on the Jonas side. It was fun!”

He also shared that guests had to make several outfit changes throughout the week. “Within a day it meant you had to change over and stuff,” he recalled.

Jack McBrayer scored a plane ticket for only $300 to the wedding

O’Brien joked with McBrayer, who is a longtime friend, about the expense he had to lay out for all the outfit changes since he knows he’s a pretty frugal person.

McBrayer said he didn’t hesitate to spend the money on the clothing. “But get this, I booked my flight there with miles,” he dished. “And so I only paid $300 to get over there.”

He added that the wedding party helped the guests with choosing their clothing for the wedding too. “They actually hooked us up with a company that specializes in the clothes that you’d wear for the certain ceremonies,” he said. “Each one had different meanings. And it was like nothing else I’d ever been [to]. They made it very user-friendly and welcoming. And it was awesome.”

McBrayer said he is happy he was able to attend the wedding. “It was like nothing I’d ever experienced before. Sometimes you gotta say yes to the weird stuff,” he said.

The Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding was a three-day event that combined Christian and Hindu traditions. Nick Jonas’s father officiated the ceremony and the party culminated in a dance competition between the families.

RELATED: These Unseen Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Wedding Photos are Hilarious