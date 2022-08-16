Priyanka Chopra’s Hair Mask Recipe Was Passed Down to Her By Her Mother and Grandmother

Over her years in the public eye, Priyanka Chopra has changed up her hair style several times. But through many different cuts and colors, Chopra has been able to maintain her hair health thanks to a family recipe passed down through generations of women.

Priyanka Chopra | Gotham/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra washes her hair every day

“I’m very, very possessive of my hair. It’s very important to me. It truly is my crown and glory,” she told PopSugar in 2017. “I have really thick hair! So it takes a lot for my hair to get thin.”

While many people tend to go a few days in between washes, Priyanka Chopra opts to wash her hair every day. “I love the feeling of fingers through hair and freshly conditioned hair,” she told to ELLE in 2016. “I like the feeling of touchable-ness. So [to maintain that], I like to wash my hair every day or every two days, at least. I think it’s really important to make sure that your hair is well taken care of, moisturized, nourished, just like the body.”

Priyanka Chopra uses her mom and grandma’s hair mask

In 2017, Chopra shared one of her biggest hair secrets in a video for Vogue. She made a hair mask that her mother and her grandmother passed on to her. The mask consists of two tablespoons of full fat yogurt, one teaspoon of honey, and one egg.

“Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water,” she said of the tried-and-true treatment a few years later on Instagram. “Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn’t smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual.”

Other celebrities’ hair mask recipes

Chopra is only one of several celebrities who know the power of a hair mask.

Kourtney Kardashian is known for what she calls her avocado smoothie, which is made with half an avocado, two tablespoons of honey, half a lemon, and two to three tablespoons of olive oil.

Cardi B, meanwhile, has taken to using onions. “My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair,” she said on Twitter in 2022. “I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy. It’s odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”

Miranda Kerr’s hair mask requires just two tablespoons of coconut oil and one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Blake Lively‘s hair mask recipe is even simpler than Kerr’s, as she only uses mayonnaise in combination with her regular shampoo.

