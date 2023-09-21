The entertainment personality has a strong opinion regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Osbourne family sat down to discuss the royal couple just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the limelight to usher in the sixth annual Invictus Games. They shared strong opinions about the behavior of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leading Kelly Osbourne to say, “The proof is in the pudding. You don’t have it, and that’s OK.”

Kelly Osbourne says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘handed the world’

In an interview with Piers Morgan, the Osbourne family, Sharon, Kelly, Jack, and Ozzy, discussed their feelings regarding the behavior of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kelly and Sharon previously spoke out about the couple, sharing they were none too fond of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The proof is in the pudding,” says Kelly Osbourne of how Harry and Meghan are perceived publicly. “You’ve been handed the world and every major contract.”

She continued, “You had podcasts, and you didn’t deliver. You don’t have it, and that’s OK.”

Kelly claims that Harry and Meghan have a right to privacy, citing why they stepped down as senior royals in 2020. However, the entertainer believes “that doesn’t seem to be what they’re looking for.”

Kelly Osbourne previously said Prince Harry was ‘whining’ and ‘complaining’

Kelly Osbourne appeared in an episode of the I’ve Had It podcast and made her feelings abundantly clear about the former senior royal in a segment called “Hit It or Had It?” She didn’t hold back her opinions.

“I think Harry’s a f****** t***,” she said. “I do. He’s a f****** t***.”

Kelly continued, “He’s a whining, complaining, woe is me. ‘I’m the only one who’s ever had mental problems. My life was so hard.’ Everybody’s f****** life is hard.'”

The entertainment personality concluded, “You were the prince of a g***** county who dressed up as a f****** Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it.”

Sharon Osbourne believes Harry and Meghan were ‘given far too much importance’ publicly

Piggybacking on her daughter Kelly’s statements to Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne claims royal family expats Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions have divided people more than brought them together. “It’s just insanity. Then it seemed that Everybody was parted.”

“Do you like them? Do you not like them? I’m for them. I’m against them. They were given far too much importance because what do they do?” Sharon says.

Despite what appears to be a united front by Harry and Meghan at the sixth annual Invictus Games in Germany, Sharon doesn’t have high hopes for the couple’s longevity. “It’s going to end badly. It just keeps taking me back to Edward and Mrs. Simpson. It’s like history repeating itself.”

She continued, “All this loving, holding hands, going everywhere together, it’s so disingenuous. Come on. Give us a break from all that.”

However, Sharon also feels for the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She alleges that the children will grow up with a sense of loss for what they do not have.

“I’ve said this so many times. They’re fine [Meghan and Harry], but their children don’t have any family,” she states. “No grandparents, no aunts, no uncles. No cousins, nothing. They’re babies. They only have their mom and dad, and that is what is so terribly sad.”

The Osbournes currently hosts The Osbournes Podcast. Sharon, Kelly, Ozzy, and Jack discuss and share their opinions on current hot topics and entertainment news.