‘Property Brothers’ Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Talk About Their Fertility Struggle

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan recently welcomed their first child. They shared the big news on social media. Here’s what the celebrity couple revealed about their tough journey toward parenthood.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan shared their fertility journey

Drew and Linda discussed their experience with becoming parents in a recent issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. They wanted to talk about their “fertility challenges” because they wanted people who might be in this situation to know they’re not alone. Drew and Linda hoped to provide hope to people who might feel like parenthood is out of reach.

The couple says they initially approached their parenthood journey like the “biggest renovation” they’ve ever taken on. Drew and Linda say they thought having a baby would just magically happen, but after some time, they realized they might need some help.

“We hadn’t decided to wait this long,” Drew and Linda say in their essay. “We’d just never taken the steps to make it come true. We thought it would magically happen, and it didn’t. So finally, after years of ‘talking’ about wanting kids and answering interview questions in the same rehearsed way, over and over, it was time we did something about it.”

Drew Scott and Linda Phan had a ‘wake-up call’

Drew and Linda say not being able to conceive with ease was a “wake-up call.” They realized they needed to make some changes. They say they were not putting in the effort they needed, and they were “unaware” when it came to what was necessary to successfully conceive.

“Fast-forward: After two years of half-assed effort and pure unawareness from both of us, we realized we had some homework to do,” they say. “We needed to tune into our bodies, big time. Even though we were both all about health, wellness, and all that jazz, we never really listened to what our bodies were telling us. Not getting pregnant right away was a wake-up call for both of us.”

Linda was afraid it was ‘too late’ to have a baby

Linda, who reportedly turned 37 years old in April, was worried she and Drew waited too late to start a family. This concern made her “anxious and sad.” She says she felt like she should have put more thought into family planning. This time in her life was full of ups and downs. It was an emotional roller coaster for the couple.

“I was just so anxious and sad that maybe it was too late for us,” says Linda in her essay. “And then I’d feel dumb for waiting so long, for not having given a thought to whether I wanted kids. (Spoiler alert: I do.) I’d think, I should have worked harder to plan for this, and feel silly that I ignored the possibility that it might not be easy. And then I’d feel optimistic again. Then the next month it would be the same cycle of emotions.”

After making some lifestyle changes and seeking medical intervention, Drew and Linda found out they were expecting. Their son, Parker James, was born earlier this year.

