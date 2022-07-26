‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Give a Tour of Their New Home

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and New Girl star Zooey Deschanel have finished renovating their new home. Here’s what they shared about their new house.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s new home

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

In 2020, Deschanel and Scott bought a home together in Los Angeles. Scott describes the house as a 1938 Georgian-style home designed by California architect Gerard Colcord. The home is surrounded by plenty of grass and trees.

The surroundings are so parklike that Scott says the children asked if they were living in a park. As a result, the couple decided to name their new home the Park House. They spent two years renovating the home and unveiled the results in the summer issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

Deschanel tells the publication she knew the home was right for them as soon as they pulled into the driveway. The actor says she and Scott spent many weekends working on their home.

Zooey and Jonathan did their best to preserve the home

The couple made sure to preserve a lot of the home’s original details. They wanted to make sure they honored the architect and kept some of his style.

Deschanel and Scott did their best “to pay homage to the architect and what was intended with the property,” says Scott in the magazine. However, some changes needed to be made so that the home could have some function. There were changes made a few years ago that affected the functionality.

“With two choppy additions in the ’70s and ’80s, the home no longer functioned well by current standards,” says Scott. He focused on the architecture and layout while Deschanel focused on the design.

Deschanel says Scott was “amazing at figuring out how the home could best suit each of their styles. “This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally,” Deschanel tells Reveal magazine. “Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He’s been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he’s done that for us and our family.”

Zooey Deschanel talks about her unique style

During an interview with Bustle, Deschanel talks about her style. She says she doesn’t follow the trends. She prefers to just be who she is. She tells the publication she once tried to stray away from her signature bangs and realized it wasn’t meant to be. She went back to her previous style and decided to keep her bangs.

“I remember, when I was a kid, looking at my forehead and noticing it was about five shades lighter than the rest of my face because it was always covered in a thick layer of fringe,” Deschanel tells Bustle.

She describes the time she decided to grow out her bangs. “I just feel more like myself when I have them; it’s a part of my identity,” says Deschanel. “My style doesn’t really follow trends so much as it is a reflection of who I am.”

